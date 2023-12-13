North Jersey traffic: Closures on GWB, I-80, Routes 46, 1&9; Devils at Prudential

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80, and U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46.

The Devils bring hockey back home to the Prudential Center tonight, Sunday and Tuesday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • The left lane will be closed for construction on the George Washington Bridge lower level westbound, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. The right lane will be closed on the upper level eastbound, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Dec. 15. The lower level will be closed eastbound, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 16; and 11 p.m. Dec. 16 to 8 a.m. Dec. 17.

  • The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 17 between Century Road and Midland Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 14 through Dec. 16. Two lanes will be closed northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

  • The entrance ramp to the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 159 in Saddle Brook will be closed for the installation of sign structure, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

  • The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 4 in both directions between Zink Place and Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15. Up to two lanes will be closed between Mackay Avenue and the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 17.

  • Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

  • Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

  • At the Prudential Center, hockey is back as the Devils return home to play the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

  • The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound near Hazel Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

  • The right lane will be closed on the Route 1&9 express lanes southbound near Route 22 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. One lane will be closed near Delancey Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 15.

  • One lane will be closed for utility work on Route 22 eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 8 p.m. Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Dec. 15.

  • All lanes will be intermittently closed on Route 21 northbound between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

  • Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

  • The Lincoln Tunnel south tube will be closed eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

  • One lane will be closed for construction in the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

  • The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, through noon Dec. 18.

  • Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

  • One lane will be closed on Route 15 in both directions between Berkshire Valley Road and Taylor Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. All lanes will be closed intermittently northbound, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

  • The right lane will be closed for installation of conduits on Route 46 eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. The left lane will be closed in both directions near I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

  • The right lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 10 westbound near Route 53 in Morris Plains, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. The right lane will be closed in both directions near Whippany Road in Hanover, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed westbound between Franklin Road in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15; and between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 17.

  • The right lane will be closed for utility work on Route 206 northbound near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14.

  • At least one lane will be closed on I-80 westbound between exit 25 in Mount Olive and the Allamuchy rest area, 9 p.m. Dec. 13 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14; eastbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 35 in Rockaway, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 through 4 a.m. Dec. 15; westbound near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Dec. 15; eastbound near exit 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15; and eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and exit 38 in Denville, 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

  • Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

Passaic County traffic

  • The right lane will be closed for a moving operation and utility work on Route 46 westbound between Paulison Avenue in Clifton and Browertown Road in Little Falls, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13. One lane will be closed eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

  • The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

  • The left lane will be closed for bridge work on Route 19 southbound near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

  • The right lane will be closed for tree trimming on Route 23 southbound near Reservoir Road in West Milford, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

Sussex County traffic

  • The right lane will be closed on Route 206 southbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

  • All lanes will be closed intermittently for construction on Route 23 northbound between Holland Mountain Road and Beaver Lake Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

