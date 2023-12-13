North Jersey traffic: Closures on GWB, I-80, Routes 46, 1&9; Devils at Prudential

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80, and U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46.

The Devils bring hockey back home to the Prudential Center tonight, Sunday and Tuesday.

Bergen County traffic

The left lane will be closed for construction on the George Washington Bridge lower level westbound, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. The right lane will be closed on the upper level eastbound, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Dec. 15. The lower level will be closed eastbound, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 16; and 11 p.m. Dec. 16 to 8 a.m. Dec. 17.

The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 17 between Century Road and Midland Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 14 through Dec. 16. Two lanes will be closed northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

The entrance ramp to the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 159 in Saddle Brook will be closed for the installation of sign structure, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 4 in both directions between Zink Place and Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15. Up to two lanes will be closed between Mackay Avenue and the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 17.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

At the Prudential Center , hockey is back as the Devils return home to play the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound near Hazel Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

The right lane will be closed on the Route 1&9 express lanes southbound near Route 22 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. One lane will be closed near Delancey Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed for utility work on Route 22 eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 8 p.m. Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Dec. 15.

All lanes will be intermittently closed on Route 21 northbound between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

The Lincoln Tunnel south tube will be closed eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed for construction in the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, through noon Dec. 18.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

One lane will be closed on Route 15 in both directions between Berkshire Valley Road and Taylor Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. All lanes will be closed intermittently northbound, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed for installation of conduits on Route 46 eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. The left lane will be closed in both directions near I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

The right lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 10 westbound near Route 53 in Morris Plains, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. The right lane will be closed in both directions near Whippany Road in Hanover, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed westbound between Franklin Road in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15; and between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 17.

The right lane will be closed for utility work on Route 206 northbound near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14.

At least one lane will be closed on I-80 westbound between exit 25 in Mount Olive and the Allamuchy rest area, 9 p.m. Dec. 13 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14; eastbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 35 in Rockaway, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 through 4 a.m. Dec. 15; westbound near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Dec. 15; eastbound near exit 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15; and eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and exit 38 in Denville, 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for a moving operation and utility work on Route 46 westbound between Paulison Avenue in Clifton and Browertown Road in Little Falls, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13. One lane will be closed eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for bridge work on Route 19 southbound near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed for tree trimming on Route 23 southbound near Reservoir Road in West Milford, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

Sussex County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 206 southbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

All lanes will be closed intermittently for construction on Route 23 northbound between Holland Mountain Road and Beaver Lake Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

