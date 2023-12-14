North Jersey traffic - Closures on GWB, routes 287, 1&9, 46

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge, Interstates 80 and 287, and U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center, Sunday and Tuesday. Seton Hall basketball is back at the Rock on Wednesday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

One lane will be closed for construction on the George Washington Bridge lower level westbound, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14; and eastbound, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed on the upper level eastbound, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The lower level will be closed eastbound, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 16; and 11 p.m. Dec. 16 to 8 a.m. Dec. 17.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 4 in both directions between Zink Place and Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Up to two lanes will be closed between Mackay Avenue and the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 17.

The entrance ramp to the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 159 in Saddle Brook will be closed for the installation of sign structure, 10 p.m. Dec. 14 to 5 a.m. Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 17 between Century Road and Midland Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16. Two lanes will be closed northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 15.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

The right lane will be closed on the Route 1&9 express lanes southbound near Route 22 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. One lane will be closed near Delancey Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed for utility work on Route 22 eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 8 p.m. Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Dec. 15.

All lanes will be intermittently closed on Route 21 northbound between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

At the Prudential Center , the Devils play the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Then Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates face UConn at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

The Lincoln Tunnel south tube will be closed eastbound, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 to 5 a.m. Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed for construction in the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 to 5 a.m. Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, through noon Dec. 18.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed for installation of conduits on Route 46 eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. The left lane will be closed in both directions near I-80 in Denville and near I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14.

One lane will be closed on Route 15 in both directions between Berkshire Valley Road and Taylor Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. All lanes will be closed intermittently northbound, 8 p.m. Dec. 14 to 5 a.m. Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 10 near Whippany Road in Hanover, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed westbound between Franklin Road in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15; and between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 17.

At least one lane will be closed on I-80 westbound near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15; eastbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 35 in Rockaway, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 through 4 a.m. Dec. 15; eastbound near exit 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15; and eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and exit 38 in Denville, 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-287 southbound between Exit 44 in Boonton and exit 41 in Parsippany, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Up to two lanes will be closed northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed for tree trimming on Route 23 southbound near Reservoir Road in West Milford, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for bridge work on Route 19 southbound near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

All lanes will be closed intermittently for construction on Route 23 northbound between Holland Mountain Road and Beaver Lake Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Closures on GWB, routes 287, 1&9, 46