North Jersey traffic - closures on routes 46, 10

Daytime construction will close lanes on U.S. Highway 46 and State Route 10 this week.

The Prudential Center hosts All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday. The Devils are home on Friday. On Saturday, the Rock hosts Seton Hall basketball in the afternoon and the Devils in the evening, so be prepared for extra congestion in the area.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

The Prudential Center will host the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite/Rampage event at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Then, the Devils bring hockey back home as they face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, expect a double dose of traffic around the Rock as the Seton Hall Pirates take on Marquette in basketball at noon and the Devils battle the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.

On Route 10 eastbound, the right lane will be closed for water main work between N. Livingston Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

The New Jersey Turnpike inner roadway will be closed for construction and steel repairs, southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. Jan. 3 to 5 a.m. Jan. 4.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, a traffic shift will close up to two lanes between exit 144 in Newark and exit 143 in Irvington, 8 p.m. Jan 4 to 1 a.m. Jan. 5.

Hudson County traffic

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

On Belleville Turnpike, the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City will be closed and detoured northbound, 10 p.m. Jan. 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7.

Morris County traffic

On Route 10 , a moving operation and utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains, noon to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane between High Street in Randolph and the Ledgewood Traffic Circle in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

On Route 46 , construction will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 2; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

On Route 53, construction will intermittently close all northbound lanes between Park Road in Parsippany and Front Street in Denville, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - closures on 46, 10; AEW at Prudential