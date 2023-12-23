North Jersey traffic: College basketball, Devils back to back at Prudential Saturday

Expect extra congestion near the Prudential Center Saturday with the Gotham Classic basketball game at noon and Devils hockey in the evening. On Tuesday, Travis Scott brings music back to the Rock. The Devils are back at home on Wednesday. Then, boxing comes to the arena with Brick City Friday Night Fights.

The Jets are home at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m., with parking lots opening early in the morning.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

At MetLife Stadium , the Jets take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Dec. 24. The parking lots open at 8 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Expect a double dose of extra traffic in the area of the Prudential Center on Dec. 23 as Rutgers and Mississippi State compete in the Gotham Classic at noon, followed by the Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Music returns to the Rock with Travis Scott's Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 26. The Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. The arena will host Brick City Friday Night Fights at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Salim Larbi in the main event.

Hudson County traffic

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Passaic County traffic

Passaic River flooding may continue to close portions of roads including Route 20 in Paterson.

