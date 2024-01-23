North Jersey traffic: Construction on bridges, highways may slow things down

NorthJersey.com
·5 min read

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington and Bayonne bridges; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 10, 15, 20 and 139.

The Prudential Center showcases a Seton Hall Pirates basketball game Wednesday and then, Monster Jam starts a three-day run at The Rock on Friday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95, between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Construction and guard rail repairs will close the express lanes southbound between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

  • On the Garden State Parkway northbound, two lanes will be closed between exit 157 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

  • On the eastbound George Washington Bridge, one lane will be closed on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Jan. 26. The lower level will be closed entirely, 9 p.m. Jan. 24 to 5 a.m. Jan. 25. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 10 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26, and 11 p.m. Jan. 26 to 8 a.m. Jan. 27.

  • Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

  • Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Should you warm up your car? Cold weather tips to keep it moving this winter

Essex County traffic

  • On Route 1&9, guard rail repairs will close the southbound left lane near Route 22 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

  • On Route 22, road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 24, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

  • At the Prudential Center, the Seton Hall Pirates take on Providence in college hoops action at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Then, motorsports take over the arena with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

  • On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 27.

  • On Route 10, road maintenance operations will close one lane in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26. Drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

  • On the New Jersey Turnpike, steel repairs will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

  • On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Jan. 26 through 4 a.m. Jan. 27.

Hudson County traffic

  • Construction on the Bayonne Bridge will close the right lane in both directions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23.

  • On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Jan. 26.

  • Construction on the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will close one lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 26.

  • Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

  • On Route 15, drainage improvements will close the southbound right lane between Taylor and Berkshire Valley roads in Jefferson, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23. Two lanes will be closed northbound due to construction near I-80 in Wharton, 9 p.m. Jan. 23 to 5 a.m. Jan. 24. The left lane will be closed in both directions near Weldon Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

  • On Route 206, construction will close the left lane in both directions near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to 5 a.m. Jan. 25.

  • On Route 46, utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Willow Grove Street in Washington Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 25. Construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

  • On Route 10, road maintenance operations will close one lane in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

  • On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Daytime construction on GW, Bayonne bridges

Recommended Stories