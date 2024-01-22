North Jersey traffic: Construction; Devils, Pirates, Monster Jam at Prudential Center

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 1&9, 22 and 46; and state routes 3, 10, 20 and 139.

The Devils are at home at the Prudential Center on Monday; the next Seton Hall Pirates basketball game at the arena is Wednesday; and then, Monster Jam starts a three-day run at the Rock on Friday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Construction and guard rail repairs will close the express lanes southbound between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, two lanes will be closed between exit 157 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., through Jan. 24.

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 1&9 northbound, the left lane will be closed for drainage improvements between Wilson Avenue and the Pulaski Skyway, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22. On Truck Route 1&9 , bridge work will close the left lane in both directions between Doremus Avenue in Newark and Central Avenue in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

At the Prudential Center , the Devils remain at home to play the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. The Seton Hall Pirates take on Providence at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Then, motorsports take over the arena with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

On Route 22 , road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 24, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 27.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 10 eastbound, drainage improvements will close the right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 46, construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 3 westbound, construction will close the left lane near Grove Street in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

