North Jersey traffic - construction on GWB, I-80, Route 46

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; and U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games on Saturday. The NHL returns with Devils on Tuesday, and Seton Hall basketball is back on Wednesday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On the George Washington Bridge , the eastbound right lane will be closed for construction on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. The eastbound lower level will be closed entirely, 9 p.m. Feb. 1 to 5 a.m. Feb. 2. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 southbound, between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, the express lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2; and the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 3. Between exit 71 in Englewood and exit 70B, the left local lane will be closed, 11 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2.

On Route 3 , road maintenance operations will close the westbound right lane near the Meadowlands Sports Complex, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 2 a.m. Feb. 2. All lanes will be closed and detoured eastbound at the Sheraton Plaza Drive ramp, 10 p.m. Feb. 2 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4.

The Garden State Parkway southbound exit 163 ramp in Paramus will be closed for guard rail repairs, 10 to 11:59 p.m., Feb. 1.

On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 1&9 northbound, drainage improvements will close the left lane near Wilson Avenue in Newark, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2. The right lane will be closed between exits 15 and 13, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2.

On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, the outer roadway will be closed for construction, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Feb. 3.

On Route 46 , construction will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield Ave and Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 3.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games, with Grambling State vs. Jackson State and Hampton University vs. Howard University, 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Then the Devils return home to face the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Seton Hall hoops is back on Feb. 7, when the Pirates take on Georgetown at 6:30 p.m.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 139 , construction will close the westbound right lane between Kennedy Boulevard and Central Avenue in Jersey City, and the eastbound left upper lane between Summit and Palisades avenues, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On Route 3 eastbound, construction will close the left lane near Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, 9 p.m. Feb 1 to 5 a.m. Feb. 2.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , the westbound left lane will be closed between exit 25 in Mount Olive and exit 19 in Allamuchy, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

On Route 46 , construction will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. A moving operation will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On Route 15, paving operations will close one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 23 northbound, road maintenance operations will close the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On Route 20 , construction will close the right lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and Vreeland Avenue in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

On I-80 , the westbound right lane will be closed between exit 58 in Paterson and exit 54 in Totowa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1. The right lane will be closed westbound for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 6 a.m. Feb. 2, and 10 p.m. to midnight Feb. 2. At least one lane will be closed westbound near exit 60, midnight to 6 a.m. Feb. 2. At least one lane will be closed in both directions between exit 58 and exit 54, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 3. Motorists should expect delays and 15-minute traffic holds for overhead sign installation, with three lanes closed in both directions near exit 60, 10 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3.

On Route 46, two lanes will be closed eastbound between the Garden State Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2. Drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane near Route 3 in Clifton, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 3.

