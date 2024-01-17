North Jersey traffic - construction on major roadways; Devils at Prudential Center

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9 and 46; and state routes 3, 7, 10, 17, 23 and 139.

At the Prudential Center, the New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday and Friday, and Nate Bargatze performs Thursday. Both Seton Hall and the Devils will have games on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 17 southbound, utility work will close the right lane near Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

On the George Washington Bridge eastbound, the lower level right lane will be closed for construction near exit 1A, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. The right lane will be closed on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. The eastbound lower level will be closed entirely, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 17 through Jan. 19; and 11 p.m. Jan. 19 to 8 a.m. Jan. 20.

Route 3 eastbound will be closed and detoured for construction near Paterson Plank Road, 8 p.m. Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Jan. 18.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , the northbound local lanes will be closed between exit 71 and exit 72 in Englewood, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 17 through Jan. 19. Guard rail repairs will close the northbound left local lane between exit 70B in Teaneck and exit 71, 9 p.m. Jan. 18 to 2 a.m. Jan. 19; and between exit 71 and exit 69 in Teaneck, 9 p.m. Jan. 19 to 2 a.m. Jan. 20. The entrance ramp from Route 46 toward I-80 in Ridgefield Park will be closed, midnight to 4 a.m., Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. The southbound left local lane will be closed between exit 71 and exit 69, 9 p.m. Jan. 19 to 4 a.m. Jan. 20.

On Route 4 westbound, construction will close two lanes near Spring Valley Road in Paramus, 9 p.m. Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Jan. 18.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, deck work will close up to two lanes between exit 156 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Jan. 18.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Freezing rain and dropping temps are causing black ice conditions across NJ. Use extra caution driving this evening, especially bridges and ramps as they freeze before regular road surfaces. Please slow down during this evening's commute. pic.twitter.com/6PzUbm4AUJ — NJSP - New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) January 16, 2024

Essex County traffic

At the Prudential Center , the Devils are at home to play the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22. Nate Bargatze brings comedy to the Rock with his Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m. on Jan. 18. Expect a double dose of congestion in the area on Jan. 20 with Seton Hall vs. Creighton at noon and Devils vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

On Route 1&9 northbound, utility work will close all lanes intermittently near Delancey Street in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

On Route 10, drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19. All lanes will be closed intermittently in both directions for construction near Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. Jan. 18 to 5 a.m. Jan. 19.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 7 southbound, roadwork will close all lanes intermittently near Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

On the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension westbound pothole repair will close the left lane between exits 14B and 14A in Jersey City, 8 p.m. Jan. 17 to 2 a.m. Jan. 18.

On Truck Route 1&9 northbound, installation of fiber optics will close the right lane near Hackensack Avenue in Kearny, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 22 to Jan. 26.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 17.

On Route 46 , construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 23 , the right lane will be closed in both directions between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 10 eastbound, construction will close the right lane near Ridgedale Avenue in Hanover, 9 p.m. Jan. 19 to 7 a.m. Jan. 20.

Passaic County traffic

Be on the lookout for closures on Skyline Drive between Conklintown Road and I-287, due to weather conditions.

On Route 46 westbound, construction will close one lane near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 to 11 a.m., on Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19; and two lanes will be closed betweeen Route 20 and the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.

On Route 3 westbound, construction will close the left lane near Grove Street in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

On Route 20 , drainage improvements and utility work will close all lanes intermittently in both directions between 21st Avenue and 33rd Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 23 , the northbound right lane will be closed near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 19.

On I-80 eastbound, roadwork will close up to two lanes between exit 54 in Totowa and exit 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 20.

