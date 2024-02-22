North Jersey traffic - construction, roadwork, utility work, Devils games

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work, drainage improvements and tree trimming will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 10, 17, 20, 23, 94 and 124.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on Thursday and Sunday, and the venue hosts back-to-back events on Saturday with Devils hockey and Seton Hall basketball.

In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • Water main work on Lemoine Avenue will close the right lane southbound near I-95 in Fort Lee, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 23.

  • Utility work on Route 46 will close one lane eastbound between the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 93 in Ridgefield Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

  • Construction on Route 9W will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

  • Construction on the eastbound George Washington Bridge will close one lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Feb. 23. The lower level will be closed eastbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 23, and 11 p.m. Feb. 23 to 8 a.m. Feb. 24. The right lane will be closed on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Feb. 23.

  • On Route 4, construction will close two lanes in both directions near River Road in Teaneck, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 24.

  • On Route 17, drainage improvements will close the southbound left lane between Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick and Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The ramp to the northbound side from Firehouse Lane in Paramus will be closed and detoured due to water main work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 25.

  • On Route 1&9, construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

Essex County traffic

  • Construction on Route 124 will close one lane eastbound near Fernwood Road in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

  • On Route 10, drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Hazel Avenue in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

  • At the Prudential Center, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m. Feb. 25. Expect both hockey and college basketball traffic on Feb. 24 with the Devils playing the Montreal Canadiens at 2 p.m. and then Seton Hall vs. Butler at 8:30.

  • On the Garden State Parkway, the northbound entrance ramp from Clinton Avenue in East Orange will be closed, 10 p.m. Feb. 22 to 6 a.m., Feb. 23. Steel repair will close two southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Feb. 24.

  • Roadwork on I-280 will close at least one lane westbound between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, and from 11 p.m. Feb. 23 to 7 a.m. Feb. 24; and eastbound near exit 12 in East Orange, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 to 2:30 a.m. Feb. 23.

  • Overhead sign repair on Route 1&9 will close the northbound right express lane near Delancey Street in Newark, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to 6 a.m. Feb. 23.

  • Utility work on Route 46 will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield and Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 24.

Hudson County traffic

  • Bridge work on Truck Route 1&9 will close the northbound right lane near the Hackensack River Drawbridge in Kearny, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

  • Construction on Route 3 eastbound will close the entrance ramp from the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur in Secaucus, continuously from 8 p.m. Feb. 23 to 5 a.m. Feb. 26.

  • In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

  • On Route 23, tree trimming will close the northbound right lane near I-287 in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Construction and drainage improvements will close one northbound lane between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Feb. 23.

  • Roadwork on I-80 westbound exit 34 in Roxbury will close the left lane, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Feb. 23.

  • On Route 46, construction and installation of traffic management systems will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb 23.

Passaic County traffic

  • Construction on Route 23 will close one northbound right lane between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

  • Construction on Route 20 in Paterson will close the northbound right lane, between E. 26th Street and 20th Avenue, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22; the right lane in both directions between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 23; and the left lane in both directions between Market Street and 18th Avenue, continuously through 5 a.m. Feb. 24.

  • Construction on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 153A in Clifton and exit 157 in Elmwood Park, will close up to two lanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 23 to 6 a.m. Feb. 24.

Sussex County

  • Construction on Route 94 will close all lanes intermittently near Beaver Run Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 23.

