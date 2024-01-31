North Jersey traffic: Construction, sign installation on major roadways

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; Interstates 80 and 287; and U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games on Saturday. The NHL returns with Devils hockey on Tuesday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the George Washington Bridge , the eastbound lower level will be closed entirely, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. The eastbound right lane will be closed for construction on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Feb. 2. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 southbound, between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, the express lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2; and the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 3. Between exit 71 in Englewood and exit 70B, the left local lane will be closed, 11 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2.

On Route 3 , road maintenance operations will close the westbound right lane near the Meadowlands Sports Complex, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 2 a.m. Feb. 2. All lanes will be closed and detoured eastbound at the Sheraton Plaza Drive ramp, 10 p.m. Feb. 2 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4.

The Garden State Parkway southbound exit 163 ramp in Paramus will be closed for guard rail repairs, 10 to 11:59 p.m., Feb. 1.

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction will close three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, the inner roadway will be closed for steel repairs between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 1. The outer roadway will be closed for construction, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Feb. 3.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Feb. 1 to 4 a.m. Feb. 2. The right lane will be closed between exits 15 and 13, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 1&9 northbound, drainage improvements will close the left lane near Wilson Avenue in Newark, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, through Feb. 2.

On Route 46 , construction will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield Ave and Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 3.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games, with Grambling State vs. Jackson State and Hampton University vs. Howard University, 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Then the Devils return home to face the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 139 westbound, bridge construction will close the right lane between Kennedy Boulevard and Central Avenue in Jersey City, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 3 eastbound, construction will close the left lane near Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 2.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On I-287 southbound, roadwork will close the right lane near exit 52 in Kinnelon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31.

On I-80 eastbound, roadwork will close the left lane near exit 47A in Parsippany, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31.

On Route 10 eastbound, all lanes will be closed intermittently in both directions near Whippany Road in Hanover, 8 p.m. Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

On Route 206 northbound, all lanes will be closed intermittently for utility work near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Feb. 1

On Route 46 , construction will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2. A moving operation will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 15, paving operations will close one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2.

Passaic County traffic

On I-80 , the right lane will be closed between exit 58 in Paterson and exit 54 in Totowa, eastbound, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31; and westbound, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1. The right lane will be closed westbound for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2, and 10 p.m. to midnight Feb. 2. At least one lane will be closed westbound near exit 60, midnight to 6 a.m. Feb. 2. At least one lane will be closed in both directions between exit 58 and exit 54, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 3. Motorists should expect delays and 15-minute traffic holds for overhead sign installation, with three lanes closed in both directions near exit 60, 10 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3.

On Route 46 westbound, drainage improvements will close the right lane newar Route 3 in Clifton, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Feb. 1 through Feb. 3. Eastbound, two lanes will be closed between the Garden State Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 23 northbound, road maintenance operations will close the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Feb. 2.

On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and Vreeland Avenue in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2.

