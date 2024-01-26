North Jersey traffic - construction on U.S. & state highways

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 4, 10, 15, 21, 23 and 139.

Monster Jam starts a three-day run at the Prudential Center on Friday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On the eastbound George Washington Bridge, one lane will be closed on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Jan. 26 to 8 a.m. Jan. 27.

  • On Route 1&9, construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 29 through March 4.

  • Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

  • On Route 22, road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On Route 10, drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • Motorsports take over the Prudential Center with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

  • On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza from 8 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 27.

  • On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Jan. 26 through 4 a.m. Jan. 27.

Hudson County traffic

  • On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On the Pulaski Skyway, bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions between Broadway and Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City, midnight to 5 a.m., Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

  • In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

  • Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

  • A downed tree on Route 202 near Tempe Wick Road in Harding may still cause lane closures.

  • On Route 46, construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Willow Grove Street in Washington Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

  • On Route 15, the left lane will be closed in both directions near Weldon Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On Route 23 northbound, construction will close the right lane in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

  • On Route 23, construction will close the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On Route 21 southbound, guard rail repairs will close the right lane near exit 9 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

  • On I-80 westbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 27.

Sussex County

  • On Route 206, gas main work will close the right lane in both directions near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 p.m. Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 30.

