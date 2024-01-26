North Jersey traffic - construction on U.S. & state highways

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 4, 10, 15, 21, 23 and 139.

Monster Jam starts a three-day run at the Prudential Center on Friday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , one lane will be closed on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Jan. 26 to 8 a.m. Jan. 27.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 29 through March 4.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 22 , road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

Motorsports take over the Prudential Center with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza from 8 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 27.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Jan. 26 through 4 a.m. Jan. 27.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

On the Pulaski Skyway , bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions between Broadway and Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City, midnight to 5 a.m., Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

A downed tree on Route 202 near Tempe Wick Road in Harding may still cause lane closures.

On Route 46 , construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Willow Grove Street in Washington Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

On Route 15 , the left lane will be closed in both directions near Weldon Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 23 northbound, construction will close the right lane in Riverdale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 23 , construction will close the right lane near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 21 southbound, guard rail repairs will close the right lane near exit 9 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 20 , construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

On I-80 westbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 27.

Sussex County

On Route 206, gas main work will close the right lane in both directions near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 p.m. Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 30.

