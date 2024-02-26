North Jersey traffic - Construction, utility work, Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus

Scheduled construction and utility work will cause daytime lane closures on U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 3, 10, 17 and 20. The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the Prudential Center from Feb. 29 through March 3. In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1. The Fl!p Circus continues its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot through March 5.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 4 , road maintenance operations will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

On Route 17 , construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 28 through March 1.

Construction on Route 9W will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

The Fl!p Circus is in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza through March 5, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on weekends.

Essex County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close up to four southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Feb. 26 to March 1; the southbound ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. March 1; and the entrance ramp from Watchung Street in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 to 5 a.m. Feb. 29. Traffic shifts will close up to two southbound lanes between the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield and exit 145 in East Orange, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Feb. 26 through Feb. 28; and up to two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 147 in East Orange, 11 p.m. March 1 to 6 a.m. March 2.

On Route 10 , construction will close all westbound lanes near Summit Street in West Orange, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 and March 1; 11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. on March 2; and noon and 4 p.m. on March 3.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on Route 3 eastbound will close the entrance ramp from the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur in Secaucus, continuously through 5 a.m. Feb. 26.

Utility work on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane in both directions near Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 28.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 10 westbound will close the left lane near Yacenda Drive in Parsippany, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

On Route 46, utility work will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and Main Street in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 20 in Paterson will close the right lane in both directions between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 153A and exit 155B in Clifton, will close two lanes, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 26 to Feb. 29.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Circus in Newark; closures on 46, 3