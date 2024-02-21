North Jersey traffic - daytime closures on GWB, Interstate 80, highways 9W, 46

Scheduled construction, utility work, bridge work, installation of traffic management systems and drainage improvements, will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 7, 10, 20, 23, 94 and 124.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on Thursday and Sunday, and the venue hosts back-to-back events on Saturday with Devils hockey and Seton Hall basketball.

In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Utility work on Route 46 will close one lane eastbound between the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 93 in Ridgefield Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Water main work on Lemoine Avenue will close the right lane southbound near I-95 in Fort Lee, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 23.

Construction on Route 9W will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 23.

Construction on the eastbound George Washington Bridge will close one lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Feb. 23. The lower level will be closed eastbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 23, and 11 p.m. Feb. 23 to 8 a.m. Feb. 24. The right lane will be closed on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Feb. 23.

On Route 4 , construction will close two lanes in both directions near River Road in Teaneck, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 24.

The ramp to Route 17 northbound from Firehouse Lane in Paramus will be closed and detoured due to water main work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 25.

On Route 1&9, construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

Should you warm up your car? Cold weather tips to keep it moving this winter

Essex County traffic

Construction on Route 124 will close one lane eastbound near Fernwood Road in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

On the Garden State Parkway, three lanes will be closed southbound near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 21 to 6 a.m. Feb. 22. The northbound entrance ramp from Clinton Avenue in East Orange will be closed, 10 p.m. Feb. 22 to 6 a.m., Feb. 23.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound in Newark will close at least one lane between exits 15 and 13, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Feb. 21, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, and from 11 p.m. Feb. 23 to 7 a.m. Feb. 24.

At the Prudential Center , the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m. Feb. 25. Expect both hockey and college basketball traffic on Feb. 24 with the Devils playing the Montreal Canadiens at 2 p.m. and then Seton Hall vs. Butler at 8:30.

Overhead sign repair on Route 1&9 will close the northbound right express lane near Delancey Street in Newark, 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Feb. 23.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Hazel Avenue in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 23.

Utility work on Route 46 will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield and Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 24.

Hudson County traffic

Bridge work on Truck Route 1&9 will close the northbound right lane near the Hackensack River Drawbridge in Kearny, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Construction on Belleville Turnpike will close the northbound left lane near Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

Construction on Route 3 eastbound will close the entrance ramp from the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur in Secaucus, continuously from 8 p.m. Feb. 23 to 5 a.m. Feb. 26.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 23 will close one northbound right lane between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Roadwork on I-80 westbound exit 34 in Roxbury will close the left lane, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Feb. 23.

On Route 46, construction and installation of traffic management systems will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb 23.

Passaic County traffic

Construction and drainage improvements on Route 23 will close one northbound lane between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Feb. 23.

Construction on Route 20 in both directions will close the right lane between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Feb. 23; and the left lane between Market Street and 18th Avenue, continuously through 5 a.m. Feb. 24.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 153A in Clifton and exit 157 in Elmwood Park, will close up to two lanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 23 to 6 a.m. Feb. 24.

Sussex County

Construction on Route 94 will close all lanes intermittently near Beaver Run Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 23.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - daytime closures on GWB, 80, 9W, 46