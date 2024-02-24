North Jersey traffic - Devils hockey, Seton Hall basketball doubleheader at Prudential

The Prudential Center hosts back-to-back events today with Devils hockey and Seton Hall basketball, the Devils have a home game on Sunday, and Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the arena from Feb. 29 through March 3. Scheduled construction, utility work and traffic shifts will cause daytime lane closures on U.S. highways 1&9 and 9W; and state routes 3, 10, 17 and 20. In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1. The Fl!p Circus continues its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot through March 5.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 17 , the ramp to the northbound side from Firehouse Lane in Paramus will be closed and detoured due to water main work, 7 p.m. Feb. 24 to 5 a.m. Feb. 25. Construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 28 through March 1.

On Route 4 , road maintenance operations will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Construction on Route 9W will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

The Fl!p Circus is in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza through March 5, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on weekends.

Essex County traffic

Around the Prudential Center , expect both hockey and college basketball traffic on Feb. 24 with the Devils playing the Montreal Canadiens at 2 p.m. and Seton Hall vs. Butler at 8:30. The New Jersey Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the arena on Feb. 29 and March 1 at 7 p.m.; March 2 at 11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m.; and March 3 at noon and 4 p.m.

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close up to four southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Feb. 26 to March 1; the southbound ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. March 1; and the entrance ramp from Watchung Street in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 to 5 a.m. Feb. 29. Traffic shifts will close up to two southbound lanes between the Larry Doby Service Area in Bloomfield and exit 145 in East Orange, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Feb. 26 through Feb. 28; and up to two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 147 in East Orange, 11 p.m. March 1 to 6 a.m. March 2.

On Route 10, construction will close all westbound lanes near Summit Street in West Orange, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on Route 3 eastbound will close the entrance ramp from the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur in Secaucus, continuously through 5 a.m. Feb. 26.

Utility work on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane in both directions near Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 28.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

Construction on Route 10 westbound will close the left lane near Yacenda Drive in Parsippany, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

On Route 46, utility work will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and Main Street in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 20 in Paterson will close the right lane in both directions between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26 through March 1.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 153A and exit 155B in Clifton, will close two lanes, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 26 to Feb. 29.

