North Jersey traffic: Devils at Prudential; closures on Routes 3, 10, 46, 94, 7 and I-80

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on tonight, Tuesday and Thursday. Seton Hall basketball is back at the Rock on Wednesday. Expect extra congestion near the arena on Saturday with the Gotham Classic basketball game at noon and Devils hockey in the evening.

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstates 80 and 287, U.S. Highway 46 and State Routes 3, 94, 10 and 7.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 17, two lanes will be closed for barrier repairs northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Dec. 18 through Dec. 22. The right lane will be closed in both directions near Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood, 10 p.m. Dec. 19 to 4 a.m., Dec. 20.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

At the Prudential Center , the Devils play the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Also this week, college hoops are back with the Seton Hall Pirates facing UConn at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Expect a double dose of extra traffic in the area on Dec. 23 as Rutgers and Mississippi State compete in the Gotham Classic at noon, followed by the Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

On Route 22 , sign work will close the right lane eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. Dec. 22.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, continuously through noon Dec. 18.

On the Belleville Turnpike southbound, the left lane will be closed between the New Jersey Turnpike and the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 10, one lane will be closed westbound between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 17; and in both directions near Main Street in Roxbury, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 5 a.m. Dec. 22.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 18 through Dec. 21; and westbound near New Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18.

On I-80 westbound, the deceleration lane will be closed near exit 47A in Parsippany, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. At least one lane will be closed eastbound between exit 39 and exit 42 in Parsippany, 8 p.m. Dec. 18 to 5 a.m. Dec. 19; in both directions near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21; and westbound between exit 25 in Mount Olive and exit 19 in Allamuchy, 8 p.m. Dec. 20 to 6 a.m. Dec. 21.

On I-287, the left lane will be closed southbound between exit 35 in Morristown and exit 33 in Harding, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Up to two lanes will be closed northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 22.

Passaic County traffic

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

On Route 94 northbound, all lanes will be closed intermittently for utility work near Stillwater Road in Fredon, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Devils in Newark; closures on Route 3