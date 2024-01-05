North Jersey traffic - Devils at Prudential Center back-to-back nights

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge, I-80, U.S. Highways 1&9, 46 and 9W; and State Routes 23, 10 and 17 this week.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center Friday. On Saturday, the Rock hosts Seton Hall basketball in the afternoon and the Devils in the evening, so be prepared for extra congestion in the area. Montclair State University will hold its winter commencement at the arena on Monday. Then, Disney on Ice begins a five-day run at the venue on Thursday.

The Giants are at home at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with parking lots opening in the late morning.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the George Washington Bridge eastbound, the right lane will be closed for construction on both levels from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5; and two lanes will be closed on the upper level from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., Jan. 5 through Jan. 7.

On Sylvan Avenue (Route 9W), utility work will close the southbound right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Jan. 9.

On Route 17 , the left lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Summit Avenue in Hackensack and Route 4 in Paramus, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On I-80 eastbound, the left lane will be closed for roadwork near exit 52 in Fairfield and Wayne, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 5 to 2 a.m. Jan. 6.

Hudson County traffic

On Truck Route 1&9 southbound, maintenance operations will close the right lane on the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5.

On Belleville Turnpike (Route 7), the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City will be closed and detoured northbound, 10 p.m. Jan. 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 23 , tree trimming will close the right lane in both directions between Keil Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

On Route 46 , the right lane will be closed in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5. The westbound right lane will be closed near Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5; between New Road and I-80, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5; and near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

On Route 10, drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane between High Street in Randolph and the Ledgewood Traffic Circle in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - NJ Devils at Prudential Center