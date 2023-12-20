North Jersey traffic - Flooded roads near Passaic River, lane closures on GWB, I-80, Rt 46

Passaic River flooding may continue to close roads in Fairfield, Hawthorne, Lincoln Park, Little Falls, Paterson and Wayne.

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge and Bayonne Bridge, Interstate 80, and U.S. Highways 46 and 1&9.

Seton Hall basketball is back at the Prudential Center tonight and the Devils are at home tomorrow. Expect extra congestion near the arena on Saturday with the Gotham Classic basketball game at noon and Devils hockey in the evening. On Tuesday, music returns to the Rock with the Travis Scott concert.

The Jets are home at Metlife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m., with parking lots opening early in the morning.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the George Washington Bridge eastbound, the right lane will be closed on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The right lane will be closed on the upper level, 10 a.m. Dec. 20 to 5 a.m. Dec. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. The lower level will be closed completely from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 22; and from 10 p.m. Dec. 22 to 5 a.m. Dec. 23.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, paving operations will close up to two lanes between Exit 165A-B in Paramus and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 8 p.m. Dec. 20 to 6 a.m. Dec. 21.

On Route 17, two lanes will be closed for barrier repairs northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 22.

On Route 4 , two lanes will be closed in both directions between Mackay Avenue and the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 22.

At MetLife Stadium , the Jets take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Dec. 24. The parking lots open at 8 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

Passaic River flooding can continue to close portions of roads in Fairfield.

At the Prudential Center , the Seton Hall Pirates face UConn at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Then, the Devils play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Also this week, Expect a double dose of extra traffic in the area on Dec. 23 as Rutgers and Mississippi State compete in the Gotham Classic at noon, followed by the Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Music returns to the Rock with Travis Scott's Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 26.

On Route 22 , sign work will close the right lane eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. Dec. 22.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close the right lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 22. Bridge work will keep the ramp from Clifton Avenue closed until Jan. 31.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, up to two lanes will be closed between exits 144 and exit 143 in Irvington, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 6 a.m. Dec. 22.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 1&9 southbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork near 83rd Street in North Bergen, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

On Belleville Turnpike southbound, the left lane will be closed between the New Jersey Turnpike and the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , expansion joint repairs and guard rail repairs will close the eastern spur northbound between exit 17E in Secaucus and Route 46 in Ridgefield Park, 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to 4 a.m. Dec. 21.

On Truck Route 1&9 , the right lane will be closed for maintenance operations in both directions at the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

The Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will have one lane closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 22.

The Lincoln Tunnel south tube eastbound will be closed 11 p.m. Dec. 21 to 5 a.m. Dec. 22.

On the Bayonne Bridge in both directions, the right lane will be closed, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

Passaic River flooding can continue to close portions of roads including Two Bridges Road in Lincoln Park.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

On I-80 westbound, at least one lane will be closed in both directions near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21; and westbound between exit 25 in Mount Olive and exit 19 in Allamuchy, 8 p.m. Dec. 20 to 6 a.m. Dec. 21.

On Route 10, one lane will be closed in both directions near Main Street in Roxbury, 8 p.m. Dec. 21 to 5 a.m. Dec. 22.

On I-287, up to two lanes will be closed northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 22.

Passaic County traffic

Passaic River flooding can continue to close portions of roads including William Street and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls; Arch Street, Bergen Street, Bridge Street, Fifth Avenue, First Street, Goodwin Street, Hillman Street, Holsman Street, McLean Boulevard, Presidential Boulevard, River Street, Sixth Avenue, Temple Street, Totowa Avenue, Tyler Street and Watson Street in Paterson; and Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue and Riverside Drive in Wayne.

On Route 20 southbound, one lane will be closed between 33rd Street and 21st Avenue in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Passaic River flooding; GWB closures