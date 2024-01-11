North Jersey traffic - Flooding and construction on major roads; Disney on Ice in Newark

Jan 10, 2024; Hackensack, NJ, USA; A sign on Route 80 East near exit 63 warns of flooding on Wednesday.

Flooding may continue to close lanes on Interstate 80 in Saddle Brook, U.S. Highway 46 in Roxbury, Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights and Bellevilile Turnpike in Kearny.

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; U.S. highways 1&9 and 46; and state routes 10, 20 and 23 this week.

At the Prudential Center, Disney on Ice begins a five-day run on Thursday. Seton Hall basketball returns on Tuesday and the Devils play on Wednesday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Flooding may still close lanes on I-80 express lanes eastbound near exit 62 in Saddle Brook and Route 17 near Williams Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights,.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , construction will close the right lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.; and two lanes on the upper level from 11 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14. The eastbound lower level will be closed from 9 p.m. Jan. 11 to 5 a.m. Jan. 12; and 11 p.m. Jan. 12 to 8 a.m. Jan. 13.

On Route 3 , in both directions, construction will close the ramp to and from New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 5 a.m. Jan. 12.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the northbound local lanes will be closed for sign work, 9 p.m. Jan. 11 to 4 a.m., Jan. 12; and the southbound express lanes will be closed for construction, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 13.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street and Greenwood Court in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs and street sweeping will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 5 a.m. Jan. 12.

Disney on Ice takes over the Prudential Center for five days, with performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 13; noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Jan. 15. Then, Seton Hall basketball is back as they take on. St. John's, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. The Devils play the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Nate Bargatze brings comedy to the Rock with his Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

On Route 1&9 , drainage improvements will close the left lane between I-78 and the Pulaski Skyway in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Sign work will close the right express lane northbound near Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

On Route 46, road maintenance operations will close the left lane in both directions near Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 13.

Hudson County traffic

Flooding may continue to close lanes on Belleville Turnpike near Schuyler Avenue in Kearny.

On I-280 eastbound, the left lane will be closed near Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

The Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will have one lane closed, 11 p.m. Jan. 11 to 5 a.m. Jan. 12.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 10 westbound, a downed tree may continue to close the right lane near Franklin Road in Denville.

On Route 46 , flooding may continue to close lanes near Netcong Circle in Roxbury. Gas main work will close the right lane in both directions near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On Route 23 , flooding may continue to close lanes near Alexander Avenue in Pequannock and Cotluss Road in Kinnelon. The right lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On I-80, at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20 , the right lane will be closed in both directions between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On I-80, at least one lane will be closed eastbound near exit 54 in Totowa, 9 p.m. Jan. 11 to 6 a.m. Jan. 12; and westbound near exit 57 in Paterson, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 6 a.m. Jan. 12.

