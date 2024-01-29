North Jersey traffic: Highway construction and paving lead to lane closures

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on interstates 80 and 287, U.S. highways 9W and 46, and state routes 4 and 20.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 29 through March 4.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, the inner roadway will be closed for steel repairs between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. The outer roadway will be closed for construction, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Feb. 3.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction will close three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games, with Grambling State vs. Jackson State and Hampton University vs. Howard University, 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

Hudson County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension eastbound construction will close the right lane near exit 14B in Jersey City, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 29 through Jan. 31.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 46 , a moving operation will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 2. Utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Willow Grove Street in Washington Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

On I-80 eastbound, the left lane will be closed for roadwork near exit 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

On I-287 southbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork near exit 52 in Kinnelon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20 , construction will close the right lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and Vreeland Avenue in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

On I-80 westbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork near exit 54, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29; and between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

On Route 46 eastbound, up to two lanes will be closed between the Garden State Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, 9 p.m. Jan. 29 to 6 a.m. Jan. 30. One lane will be closed on the ramp from Valley Road, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30. The right lane will be closed between Browertown and Rifle Camp roads in Little Falls, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, pothole repair will close up to two lanes between exits 153A and 155B in Clifton, 10 p.m. Jan. 30 to 5 a.m., Jan. 31.

Sussex County

On Route 206, gas main work will close the right lane in both directions near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 p.m. Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 30.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Closures on roadways due to construction