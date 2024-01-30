North Jersey traffic - highway construction on 9W, 46, 4; closures in Jersey City

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 9W and 46, and state routes 4 and 20.

The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • On Route 4 eastbound, paving operations will close the right lane near Arcadian Street in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

  • Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2.

  • On Route 1&9, construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

  • Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Should you warm up your car? Cold weather tips to keep it moving this winter

Essex County traffic

  • On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction will close three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

  • On the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, the inner roadway will be closed for steel repairs between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 1. The outer roadway will be closed for construction, 9 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Feb. 3.

  • The Prudential Center hosts the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic basketball games, with Grambling State vs. Jackson State and Hampton University vs. Howard University, 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

Hudson County traffic

  • On the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension eastbound construction will close the right lane near exit 14B in Jersey City, 8 p.m. Jan. 30 to 6 a.m. Jan. 31.

  • In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

  • Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

  • On Route 46, a moving operation will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Feb. 2.

Passaic County traffic

  • On Route 46 eastbound, one lane will be closed on the ramp from Valley Road, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30. The right lane will be closed between Browertown and Rifle Camp roads in Little Falls, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30.

  • On the Garden State Parkway northbound, pothole repair will close up to two lanes between exits 153A and 155B in Clifton, 10 p.m. Jan. 30 to 5 a.m., Jan. 31.

  • On I-80 westbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 2.

  • On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between 21st Avenue and Vreeland Avenue in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 2.

