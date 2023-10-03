North Jersey traffic hotspots: Devils vs. Rangers in Newark; apple pickers in West Milford

With apple- and pumpkin-picking season beginning, the West Milford Police Department is taking measures to try to alleviate traffic on the weekends through October, specifically on Greenwood Lake and Warwick turnpikes. There may be heavy traffic in the area, so plan extra time or alternate routes for travel.

Preseason hockey is underway at the Prudential Center, as the Devils play the Rangers Wednesday. Weekend concerts also continue at the Rock, with Carín León, Amor En Vivo El Concierto and Maluma.

Soccer matches at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison include New York vs. Toronto on Saturday.

Elsewhere in North Jersey, be on the lookout for roadwork that will cause lane closures on major roadways and the Lincoln Tunnel.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

At MetLife Stadium, the Ludwig Messer Classic High School Band Competition will take place on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Giants Foundation 5K and Kids Run will be on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

All lanes will be closed intermittently for construction on Route 46 eastbound near Grand Avenue in Ridgefield Park, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Oct. 3.

The right lane will be closed for utility work on Route 17 in both directions between Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford and Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 7.

One lane will be closed for construction on Route 17 northbound near Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 22.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Essex County traffic

The NHL preseason continues at the Prudential Center as the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Upcoming concerts at the Prudential Center include Carín León 's Colmillo De Leche tour on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., Amor En Vivo El Concierto (featuring Chayanne, Camilo, Ricardo Montaner, Prince Royce, Gloria Trevi, Ilegales and Joaquina ) on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m., and Maluma 's Don Juan Tour on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Two lanes will be closed for construction and drainage improvements on Route 21 in both directions, between Exit 7 in Belleville and Exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 7.

Bridge work will keep the ramp from Clifton Avenue to I-280 closed until Jan 31.

Hudson County traffic

Soccer matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison include New York vs. Toronto on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

First Street, between Garden and Washington streets, will be closed for the Hoboken Business Alliance`s First Street Sundays , each week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Oct. 22.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on Truck Route 1&9 northbound between Route 440 and Charlotte Circle in Jersey City, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

The eastbound Lincoln Tunnel Center Tube will be closed for repairs, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 5. The eastbound South Tube will be closed for repairs from 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed for water main work on Route 23 southbound near Kinnelon Road in Butler, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 7.

Passaic County traffic

Each weekend through Oct. 29, the traffic light at the intersection of Warwick Turnpike and Lakeshore Drive South will be steady green and steady red for traffic on Lakeshore Drive South and Utopia Deli parking lot; and an officer will be assigned to the intersection, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with the flow of traffic to and from apple- and pumpkin-picking locations and events. Residents are reminded that even with these measures there may still be heavy traffic in the area and to plan extra time or alternate routes for travel.

At least one lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 westbound between exit 57 in Paterson and exit 47A in Parsippany, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Oct. 5.

Two lanes will be closed for construction and drainage improvements on Route 21 in both directions, between Exit 7 in Belleville and Exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 7.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Construction will continue to keep the Route 46 westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

The left lane will be closed for gas main work on Route 206 northbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 6.

