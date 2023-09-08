North Jersey traffic hotspots: Karol G, Giants and Jets at MetLife; MTV VMAs in Newark

At MetLife Stadium this week, Karol G will perform and the Giants and Jets will play their first games of the NFL season. These events, in addition to the circus and horse racing may cause some traffic trouble getting to and around the Meadowlands. In Newark, MTV's Video Music Awards will come to the Prudential Center. Elsewhere in in North Jersey, be on the lookout for roadwork that will cause lane closures. Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Friday, Sept. 8, Karol G will bring her "Manana Sera Bonito" tour to the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford. Football season gets underway at the stadium on Sunday night, Sept. 10, as the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys, and on Monday, Sept. 11 as the New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills. These events may cause congestion at Exit 16W on the New Jersey Turnpike; Routes 3, 17 and 120; Interstate 495, the Lincoln Tunnel, and the George Washington Bridge.

The All-New Royal Canadian International Family Circus 2023 will be at American Dream in East Rutherford, Sept. 14 through Sept. 23, with up to three performances per day.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 18 may cause some extra congestion in the area.

The George Washington Bridge Lower Level eastbound will be closed for construction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Sept. 8; from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., Sept. 8 through Sept. 10. Only the right lane will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 8.

One lane will be closed for construction on the George Washington Bridge Upper Level eastbound, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Sept. 8; and from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., through Sept. 9.

The ramp from Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound to the George Washington Bridge Upper Level will be closed on Sept. 9, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One lane will be closed for bridge maintenance operations on Route 208 in both directions, north of Ewing Avenue in Franklin Lakes, on Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The right lane will be closed for installation of fiber optics on Route 9W southbound at Sage Road in Englewood Cliffs on Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 17 northbound near Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Sept. 9.

Two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 4 westbound, between Belle Avenue and River Road in Teaneck, from 11 p.m. on Sept. 9 through 8 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Essex County traffic

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 12, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Two lanes will be closed on Route 21 in both directions between Exit 7 in Belleville and Exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Sept. 9.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on I-280 eastbound near Exit 7 in West Orange, from 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 through 11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The right lane will be closed for landscaping on Route 21 northbound between South Street and the Prudential Center in Newark, from 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 to 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on Route 206 both directions near Route 24 in Chester Township on Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near Exit 33 in Harding, on Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At least one lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 westbound between Exit 57 in Paterson and Exit 47A in Parsippany, from 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Passaic County traffic

One lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and 33rd Street in Paterson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 8.

The right lane will be closed on Route 20 northbound, between Route 46 in Clifton and 20th Avenue in Paterson, for drainage improvements and longterm construction until Sept. 29.

Construction will continue to keep the Route 46 westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 15 southbound near Route 517, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 8.

The right lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 206 southbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 8.

The left lane will be closed for construction on Route 206 northbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on Sept. 8.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Karol G, NFL at MetLife; MTV in Newark