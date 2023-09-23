North Jersey traffic hotspots - Newport Liberty Half Marathon in Jersey City

In Hudson County, the Newport Liberty Half Marathon will close down some roads in Jersey City today, and two soccer matches will be played at Red Bull Arena next weekend.

In Bergen County, local streets in Garfield may be detoured on Sunday for a street fair. Football season continues with the Jets vs. the Patriots on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, so get ready for some traffic on all roads leading to the Meadowlands. Also, two circuses are in town - at the Meadowlands and Garden State Plaza.

Concerts by Shinedown, Jhayco and Marco Antonio Solis - in addition to pre-season Devils hockey - are coming to the Prudential Center in Newark.

Elsewhere in North Jersey, be on the lookout for roadwork that will cause lane closures.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

A special New York Giants Player Meet & Greet event, with Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence, will be held at American Dream in East Rutherford on Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Circus Hermanos Vazquez will be at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, with shows at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24; and a 7:30 p.m. show on Sept. 25.

The All-New Royal Canadian International Family Circus 2023 will be at American Dream in East Rutherford, with performances at noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The New York Jets take on the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24. The game starts at 1 p.m., but the lots open at 9 a.m., so traffic can begin to build early on roadways leading to the Meadowlands. The Jets will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m.

In Garfield, a street fair on Midland Avenue (between Elizabeth and Krakow streets) on Sept. 24 may cause some local congestion.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 18 may cause some extra congestion in the area.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 9W in both directions near Charlotte Place in Englewood Cliffs, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 25, Sept. 26 and Sept 27.

Three lanes will be closed for installation of fiber optics on Route 17 in both directions between Lake Street and Franklin Turnpike in Ramsey, from 1 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 27.

One lane will be closed for construction on Route 17 northbound near Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 22.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Essex County traffic

Upcoming concerts at the Prudential Center include Shinedown , with Papa Roach and Spiritbox , on Sept. 24; Jhayco's Vida Rockstar Tour on Sept. 29; Marco Antonio Solis' El Buki World Tour on Sept. 30; and SZA 's SOS tour on Oct. 1.

The NHL preseason starts up on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. as the New Jersey Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers at the Prudential Center.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on I-280 westbound between exit 15 and exit 13 in Newark, from midnight to 8 a.m. on Sept. 23.

At least one lane will be closed for roadwork on I-280 eastbound near exit 7 in West Orange, from 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 24.

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 27 in both directions, between McClellan Street and Meeker Avenue in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The left express lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near Exit 66 in Hackensack, from 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 29.

At least one lane will be closed for construction and drainage improvements on Route 21 in both directions, between Exit 7 in Belleville and Exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Sept. 30.

Hudson County traffic

The Newport Liberty Half Marathon in Jersey City will take place on Sept. 23, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Road closures will include portions of North Avenue, Second Street, Greene Street, Hudson Street, Jersey Avenue, Bright Street, Pacific Avenue, Grand Street, Montgomery Street, McWilliams Pl, Town Square Pl, Pavonia Avenue, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 11th Street, Washington Boulevard, Sixth Street, Grove Street, Henderson Street and 18th Street.

There will be two soccer matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison next weekend - New York vs. Chicago on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and the NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash on Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The right lane will be closed for utility work on Truck Route 1&9 southbound between Broadway and Route 440 in Jersey City, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Oct. 2.

Morris County traffic

The left lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 24 eastbound between Route 124 in Florham Park to and I-78 in Springfield, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The exit 2 ramp will be closed for guard rail repairs on Route 24 westbound in Hanover, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The right local lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 westbound near Exit 47A in Parsippany from 11 p.m. on Sept. 25 to 7 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The right lane will be closed for traffic signal repairs on Route 10 eastbound near New Murray Road in East Hanover, from 9 p.m. on Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 28; and westbound, from 9 p.m. on Sept. 28 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 25 through Sept. 29.

The right lane will be closed on Route 20 northbound, between Route 46 in Clifton and 20th Avenue in Paterson, for drainage improvements and longterm construction until Sept. 29.

At least one lane will be closed for construction and drainage improvements on Route 21 in both directions, between Exit 7 in Belleville and Exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Sept. 30.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Construction will continue to keep the Route 46 westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

The left lane will be closed for gas main work on Route 206 northbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sept. 25 through Sept. 29.

