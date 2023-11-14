North Jersey traffic hotspots - Roadwork on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

The Prudential Center hosts Seton Hall basketball on Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon. The Devils will play the Rangers at the arena on Saturday evening, so expect to see heavier traffic than usual throughout the day.

Roadwork will cause daytime and overnight lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Turnpike.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for work on Route 3 in both directions on the Berrys Creek Bridge in East Rutherford, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Nov. 18.

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound between exit 59 in Franklin Lakes and exit 66 in Mahwah, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The I-95 express lanes will be closed southbound, between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 4 a.m. on Nov. 15. The northbound local lanes will be closed for installation of a sign structure and overhead sign repair, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Nov. 15 through Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed for utility work on Route 9W northbound from Palisades to Demarest avenues in Englewood Cliffs, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

Up to three lanes will be closed on the George Washington Bridge Upper Level eastbound, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15. The entire Lower Level will be closed eastbound, from 10 p.m. on Nov. 15 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 16. The right lane will be closed eastbound, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Nov. 16.

The right lane will be closed for construction on the New Jersey Turnpike Western Spur northbound between Carlstadt and Ridgefield, continuously from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-280 westbound near exits 11, 12 and 13, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 13 through Nov. 17. The right lane will be closed westbound near exit 14W in Newark, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. The left lane will be closed eastbound near exit 11, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Nov. 18. Bridge work will keep the ramp from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Up to three lanes will be closed for milling and paving operations on the Garden State Parkway southbound between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 138 in Kenilworth, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements, road maintenance operations and utility work on Route 1&9 southbound between I-78 and McClellan Street in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Nov. 13.

The New Jersey Turnpike Outer Roadway southbound will be closed for barrier repairs, line striping and substructure repairs between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 14. The Inner Roadway will be closed for bridge work, deck work and drainage improvements between exit 14 in Newark and exit 8 in East Windsor, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 15. The entrance ramp from the Newark Bay Hudson County Extension will be closed from 10 p.m. on Nov. 15 to 4 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 21 northbound near Chester Avenue in Newark, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 15. Up to two lanes will be closed in both directions for drainage improvements between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Nov. 18.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 23 in both directions between Little Falls Road in Cedar Grove and Willowbrook Boulevard in Wayne, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 5 a.m. on Nov. 15. The right lane will be closed for construction southbound near Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Truck Route 1&9 northbound near Doremus Avenue in Newark, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

Hudson County traffic

Two lanes will be closed for expansion joint repairs on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson County Extension eastbound between exits 14A and 14B in Jersey City, from 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The left lane will be closed for milling and paving operations on Belleville Turnpike in both directions near Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 15. The left lane will be closed northbound, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. The right lane will be closed for guard rail repairs on the exit ramp from 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Truck Route 1&9 southbound near Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. The right lanes will be closed for bridge maintenance operations northbound at Hackensack River Drawbridge (Kearny/Jersey City), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

One lane will be closed for construction in the Holland Tunnel South Tube eastbound, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 16; and from midnight to 5 a.m., through Nov. 30.

The Lincoln Tunnel South Tube will be closed eastbound from 11 p.m. on Nov. 16 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The left lane will be closed for construction on Route 440 in both directions between Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne and Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Nov. 18.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near exit 34 in Wharton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 17; and eastbound between River Road in East Hanover and Summit Street in West Orange, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 18. All lanes will be closed intermittently eastbound near Whippany Road in Hanover, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. The left lane will be closed for barrier repairs on the eastbound ramp to Dryden Way in Hanover, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 17.

The right lane will be closed on Route 46 westbound near I-80 in Denville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 17; and near Blackwell Street in Dover, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 17.

One lane will be closed for construction on Route 15 in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Rockaway and Jefferson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Nov. 17.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 20 southbound near 10th Avenue in Paterson, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Up to two lanes will be closed on the Garden State Parkway northbound for milling and paving operations between exit 154 in Clifton and exit 156 in Elmwood Park, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 to 8 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-80 westbound between exit 55 in Totowa and exit 47A in Fairfield, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 18.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 in both directions near the Garden State Parkway, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Nov. 18. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

Route 94 will be closed and detoured northbound and closed southbound near North Church Road in Hardyston, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Nov. 18.

All lanes will be closed intermittently around Spring, High and Main streets in Newton, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Nov. 18.

