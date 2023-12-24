North Jersey traffic: Jets at MetLife; Travis Scott, Devils, boxing at Prudential

The Jets are home at MetLife Stadium this afternoon, with parking lots opening early in the morning. Travis Scott brings music back to the Prudential Center on Tuesday, the Devils are back at home at the Rock on Wednesday and then boxing comes to the arena with Brick City Friday Night Fights. Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

At MetLife Stadium , the Jets take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Dec. 24. The parking lots open at 8 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Music returns to the Prudential Center with Travis Scott's Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 26. The Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Rock at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. The arena will host Brick City Friday Night Fights at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Salim Larbi in the main event.

Hudson County traffic

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Jets at MetLife; Devils at Prudential