North Jersey traffic: Jets at MetLife Stadium, Devils at Prudential Center Friday

Travelers are taking to the roads and the skies for the holiday weekend, so drive with caution and leave plenty of extra time for both ground and air travel. Visit northjersey.com for travel updates.

At MetLife Stadium, the Jets will be home on Friday and the Giants will be at home on Sunday.

The Devils will be at home at the Prudential Center on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday. The arena will host Seton Hall basketball on Wednesday. Doja Cat will perform at the venue on Thursday.

Daytime and overnight lane closures will resume after the holiday on major roadways including Interstate 80 and Route 1&9,

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

At MetLife Stadium , the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 24. The game starts at 3 p.m., but the parking lots open at 10 a.m. The New York Giants face the New England Patriots on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m., with the lots opening at 8 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and/or take mass transit for these games, as the roadways around the stadium are expected to be busy with holiday travelers and shoppers. The stadium then hosts NJSIAA Football State Championships on Nov. 28, with Red Bank Catholic vs. DePaul at 5 p.m. and Bergen Catholic vs Delbarton at 8.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays (except Nov. 24) and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 17 northbound between Highland Cross in Rutherford and Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

The left lane will be closed for construction on Route 208 southbound between Cedarhill and Russell avenues in Wyckoff, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 28; northbound, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30; and both directions from 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

At the Prudential Center , the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m., the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., and the New York Islanders on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. It's back to basketball with Seton Hall vs. Northeastern on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Then music returns to the arena with Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Two lanes will be closed for paving operations on Route 21 in both directions between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m.. to 6 a.m,, Nov. 27 through Dec. 2.

Two lanes will be closed for deck work on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 145 in East Orange, from 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 28.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on Route 1&9 northbound between McClellan Street and I-78 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County

The left lane will be closed for milling and paving operations on Truck Route 1&9 in both directions near Charlotte Circle in Jersey City, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 to 5 a.m. .on Nov. 28.

Morris County traffic

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near exit 34, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 28.

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 23 northbound between Cotluss Road in Riverdale and Boonton Avenue in Butler, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 28 through Nov. 30.

The Route 10 eastbound ramp to Dryden Way will be closed and detoured through Dec. 4.

Passaic County traffic

Up to two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 46 in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

