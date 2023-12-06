North Jersey traffic - The Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center

The Jonas Brothers are in their home state for a two-night stand at the Prudential Center Wednesday and Thursday; Bert Kreischer brings his comedy on Friday; and Seton Hall faces Rutgers and Monmouth in basketball on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46.

At MetLife Stadium, the Jets take on the Texans on Sunday, with parking lots opening early in the morning. The Giants are on home turf to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on Route 4 eastbound near Paramus Road in Paramus, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 6 and Dec. 7. Up to two lanes will be closed in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Mackay Avenue in Paramus, 9 p.m. Dec. 6 to 6 a.m. Dec. 7.

All lanes will be closed intermittently for utility work on Palisade Avenue northbound between Central Boulevard and Tom Hunter Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

All local lanes will be closed on I-95 northbound near exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. Dec. 6 to 5 a.m. Dec. 7.

Two lanes will be closed for bridge inspection on Route 17 southbound near I-80 in Lodi, 10 p.m. Dec. 6 to 5 a.m. Dec. 7.

Two lanes will be closed for roadwork on Route 46 eastbound near Grand Avenue in Palisades Park, midnight to 6 a.m., Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

At MetLife Stadium , the Jets play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m. The Giants are on home turf to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11, with the lots opening at 3:15.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

The Jonas Brothers' take over the Prudential Center with their Five Albums One Night concert on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Then, Bert Kreischer brings comedy to the Rock with his Tops Off World Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Seton Hall basketball returns to the arena as the Pirates face Rutgers at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Monmouth at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

The right lane will be closed on Route 1&9 northbound between Delancey Street and the Pulaski Skyway in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6.; and near I-78, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 8. The left express lane will be closed for drainage improvements between McClellan Street and I-78, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound near Hazel Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

The right express lane will be closed for roadwork on I-78 westbound between exit 56 in Newark and exit 52 in Hillside, 10 p.m. Dec. 7 to 5 a.m. Dec. 8.

Up to two lanes will be closed on I-280 in both directions between exit 10 in Orange and exit 12 in East Orange, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., through Dec. 9. The left lane will be closed eastbound near exit 13 in Newark, 10 p.m. Dec. 8 to 6 a.m. Dec. 9. Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

One lane will be closed on Route 21 northbound near exit 5 in Newark, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 8; and between Chester Avenue in Newark and Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 8.

The New Jersey Turnpike Inner Roadway will be closed southbound between exit 14 in Newark exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. Dec. 8 to 5 a.m. Dec. 9. The Outer Roadway will be closed southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 9 p.m. Dec. 7 to 5 a.m. Dec. 8.

All lanes will be closed on Truck Route 1&9 in both directions between the Pulaski Skyway in Newark and Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City, 9 p.m. Dec. 8 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9.

Up to two lanes will be closed for milling and paving operations on the Garden State Parkway southbound between Exit 145 in East Orange and exit 138 near Kenilworth, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 10.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 eastbound between Peer Place and Franklin Avenue in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 6; and westbound, between Franklin Avenue in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 8. The right lane will be closed in both directions between Dryden Way in Hanover and Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 8.

The deceleration lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 westbound near exit 39 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6. At least one lane will be closed eastbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 39 in Parsippany, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 6. The left lane will be closed eastbound near exit 45 in Parsippany, 10 p.m. Dec. 6 to 5 a.m. Dec. 7; and near West of exit 42, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. At least one lane will be closed westbound near exit 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Dec. 8. At least one lane will be closed eastbound near exit 30 and exit 34, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 8.

At least one lane will be closed on I-287 northbound near exit 39, 9 p.m to 6 a.m., through Dec. 9.

Passaic County traffic

The ramp from Route 3 eastbound to Broad Street in Clifton will be closed from 8 p.m. Dec. 7 to 5 a.m. Dec. 8.

The left lane will be closed for utility work on Route 46 westbound near Route 23 in Wayne, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The right lane will be closed near Riverview Drive in Totowa, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 8. The right lane will be closed eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 8.

Exit 155A on the Garden State Parkway northbound will be closed for construction 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 9.

Sussex County traffic

All lanes will be closed intermittently for drainage improvements on Route 94 northbound near Stillwater Road in Fredon, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 8.

All lanes will be closed intermittently on Route 23 northbound near Holland Mountain Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 8.

