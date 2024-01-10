North Jersey traffic: Lane closures on GWB, major highways

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; Interstate 80; and state routes 4, 10, 17, 20 and 23 this week. At the Prudential Center, Disney on Ice begins a five-day run on Thursday with Seton Hall basketball returning on Tuesday. Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Watch for flooded roadways on Wednesday following the heavy rainfall overnight.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 17 , the left lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Summit Avenue in Hackensack and Route 4 in Paramus, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

On Route 4 eastbound, construction will close the right lane near Paramus Road in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the northbound local lanes will be closed for sign work, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12; and the southbound express lanes will be closed for construction, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 13.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , construction will close the right lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, through Jan. 12.; and two lanes on the upper level from 11 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14. The eastbound lower level will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12; and 11 p.m. Jan. 12 to 8 a.m. Jan. 13.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, construction will close up to two lanes between exit 156 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. Jan. 10 to 6 a.m., through Jan. 11.

On Route 3 , in both directions, construction will close the ramp to and from New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 12.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street and Greenwood Court in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs and street sweeping will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12.

Disney on Ice takes over the Prudential Center for five days, with performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 13; noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Jan. 15. Then, Seton Hall basketball is back as they take on. St. John's, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

On Route 1&9 , sign work will close the right express lane northbound near Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

On Route 46, road maintenance operations will close the left lane in both directions near Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 13.

Hudson County traffic

The Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will have one lane closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 12.

The Lincoln Tunnel center tube will be closed in both directions 11 p.m. Jan. 10 to 5 a.m. Jan. 11.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 westbound, at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

On Route 23, the right lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 12.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20, the right lane will be closed in both directions between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m.. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 12.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: closures on GWB, major highways