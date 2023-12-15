North Jersey traffic - Lane closures on GWB, I-80, routes 1&9 and 46

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80, and U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Seton Hall basketball is back at the Rock on Wednesday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 4 in both directions between Zink Place and Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, and near Kinderkamack Road in Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Up to two lanes will be closed between Mackay Avenue and the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 17.

One lane will be closed on the George Washington Bridge upper level eastbound, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15; and the lower level eastbound, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The lower level will be closed eastbound, 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Dec. 16; and 11 p.m. Dec. 16 to 8 a.m. Dec. 17.

The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 17 between Century Road and Midland Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. Dec. 16.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

One lane will be closed on the Route 1&9 express lanes near Delancey Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

All lanes will be intermittently closed on Route 21 northbound between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. Dec. 16.

Up to two lanes will be closed for milling on the Garden State Parkway southbound between exit 145 in East Orange and exit 138 in Kenilworth, 10 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. Dec. 16.

At the Prudential Center , the Devils play the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Also this week, Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates face UConn at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

The right lane will be closed for bridge work on Truck Route 1&9 northbound at the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, through noon Dec. 18.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

The right lane will be closed in both directions on Route 10 near Whippany Road in Hanover, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed westbound between Franklin Road in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15; and between Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains and Franklin Road in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 in both directions near I-80 in Denville and near I-80 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 15 and near Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 8 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. Dec. 16. The right lane will be closed eastbound near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16.

At least one lane will be closed on I-80 westbound near exit 30 in Roxbury and Mount Arlington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15; eastbound near exit 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15; and eastbound between exit 37 in Rockaway and exit 38 in Denville, 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Dec. 16.

Up to two lanes will be closed on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m., through Dec. 16.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15; and between Crooks Ave in Clifton to E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

The left lane will be closed for bridge work on Route 19 southbound near the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

The right lane will be closed for tree trimming on Route 23 southbound near Reservoir Road in West Milford, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

All lanes will be closed intermittently for construction on Route 23 northbound between Holland Mountain Road and Beaver Lake Road in Hardyston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Lane closures on GWB, I-80, routes 1&9 and 46