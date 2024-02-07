North Jersey traffic - Lane closures on GWB; routes 4, 46, 1&9

Construction, utility work, guard rail repairs, tree trimming, drainage improvements, fence repairs and road maintenance operations will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 4, 10, 15, 20, 23, 124, 139 and 208.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on Thursday and Monday; the Seton Hall Pirates play at the arena Wednesday; Keyshia Cole brings A Night of Love on Friday; and Marc Anthony performs on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

  • Tree trimming will close the Route 208 southbound ramp to Grandview Avenue in Wyckoff, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

  • Sign work on Route 17 northbound will close two lanes near I-287 in Mahwah, 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 8.

  • Utility work on Route 46 westbound will close the left lane near Hollister Road in Teterboro, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

  • On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95, line striping and sign work will close the northbound local lanes between exit 70AB and exit 72A, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

  • Construction and utility work on Route 4 will close the right lane in both directions, between Orange Avenue in Elmwood Park to Midland Avenue in Fair Lawn, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close one lane on the lower level from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and one lane on the upper level from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Feb. 9. The eastbound lower level will be closed completely, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 9; and 11 p.m. Feb. 9 to 8 a.m. Feb. 10. The ramp to the upper level from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m. Feb. 10, and 11 p.m. Feb. 10 to 5 a.m. Feb. 11. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Feb. 10 to 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

  • On Route 1&9, construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

  • The Meadowlands Racetrack hosts horse races at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Essex County traffic

  • Guard rail repairs on Route 46 will close the westbound right lane near the Willowbrook Mall in Fairfield, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Construction will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield and Passaic avenues in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 .m., through Feb. 10.

  • Seton Hall basketball returns to the Prudential Center on Feb. 7, when the Pirates take on Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. The Devils are home at the arena to face the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Concerts are back at the arena with A Night Of Love featuring Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle at 8 p.m. Feb. 9, and Marc Anthony's Historia Tour 2024 at 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

  • Roadwork and sign work on I-280 westbound will close one lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 8; near exit 12 in East Orange, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 6 a.m. Feb. 9; and near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 to 4 a.m. Feb. 9.

  • Drainage improvements on Route 10 will close the right lane in both directions between Walnut Street in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Steel repairs on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close two lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 10.

  • Construction on Route 124 eastbound will close the left lane between Fernwood and Essex roads in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through Feb. 16.

Hudson County traffic

  • Fence repairs on Truck Route 1&9 northbound will close the right lane on the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

  • Construction on Route 139 will close the upper eastbound right lane between Summit and Palisades avenues in Jersey City, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Construction in the eastbound Holland Tunnel south tube will close the right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

  • In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

  • Utility work on Route 46 near I-80 in Parsippany will close the eastbound right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7; and the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and I-80 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Signal repair on Route 206 will close one lane in both directions at Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

  • Paving operations on Route 15 will close one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Passaic County traffic

  • On Route 23 northbound in West Milford, drainage improvements and road maintenance operations will close the right lane near Paradise Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7; and near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Feb. 9.

  • Roadwork on I-80 westbound will close on local lane near exit 45 in Parsippany, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 9.

  • On Route 20, the right lane will be closed in both directions between E. 24th Street in Paterson and the Route 46 split in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

