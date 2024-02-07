North Jersey traffic - Lane closures on GWB; routes 4, 46, 1&9

Construction, utility work, guard rail repairs, tree trimming, drainage improvements, fence repairs and road maintenance operations will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 4, 10, 15, 20, 23, 124, 139 and 208.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center on Thursday and Monday; the Seton Hall Pirates play at the arena Wednesday; Keyshia Cole brings A Night of Love on Friday; and Marc Anthony performs on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work through Feb. 9; and in Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Tree trimming will close the Route 208 southbound ramp to Grandview Avenue in Wyckoff, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

Sign work on Route 17 northbound will close two lanes near I-287 in Mahwah, 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 8.

Utility work on Route 46 westbound will close the left lane near Hollister Road in Teterboro, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , line striping and sign work will close the northbound local lanes between exit 70AB and exit 72A, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

Construction and utility work on Route 4 will close the right lane in both directions, between Orange Avenue in Elmwood Park to Midland Avenue in Fair Lawn, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close one lane on the lower level from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and one lane on the upper level from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Feb. 9. The eastbound lower level will be closed completely, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 9; and 11 p.m. Feb. 9 to 8 a.m. Feb. 10. The ramp to the upper level from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m. Feb. 10, and 11 p.m. Feb. 10 to 5 a.m. Feb. 11. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 11 p.m. Feb. 10 to 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

On Route 1&9 , construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., through March 4.

The Meadowlands Racetrack hosts horse races at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Should you warm up your car? Cold weather tips to keep it moving this winter

Essex County traffic

Guard rail repairs on Route 46 will close the westbound right lane near the Willowbrook Mall in Fairfield, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Construction will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield and Passaic avenues in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 .m., through Feb. 10.

Seton Hall basketball returns to the Prudential Center on Feb. 7, when the Pirates take on Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. The Devils are home at the arena to face the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Concerts are back at the arena with A Night Of Love featuring Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle at 8 p.m. Feb. 9, and Marc Anthony's Historia Tour 2024 at 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Roadwork and sign work on I-280 westbound will close one lane between exits 15 and 13 in Newark, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 8; near exit 12 in East Orange, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 6 a.m. Feb. 9; and near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 to 4 a.m. Feb. 9.

Drainage improvements on Route 10 will close the right lane in both directions between Walnut Street in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Steel repairs on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close two lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 10.

Construction on Route 124 eastbound will close the left lane between Fernwood and Essex roads in Millburn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through Feb. 16.

Hudson County traffic

Fence repairs on Truck Route 1&9 northbound will close the right lane on the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

Construction on Route 139 will close the upper eastbound right lane between Summit and Palisades avenues in Jersey City, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Construction in the eastbound Holland Tunnel south tube will close the right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 9.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

Utility work on Route 46 near I-80 in Parsippany will close the eastbound right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7; and the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and I-80 in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Signal repair on Route 206 will close one lane in both directions at Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9.

Paving operations on Route 15 will close one lane in both directions near Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 23 northbound in West Milford, drainage improvements and road maintenance operations will close the right lane near Paradise Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 7; and near Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Feb. 9.

Roadwork on I-80 westbound will close on local lane near exit 45 in Parsippany, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Feb. 9.

On Route 20, the right lane will be closed in both directions between E. 24th Street in Paterson and the Route 46 split in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Feb. 9.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Lane closures on GWB; routes 4, 46, 1&9