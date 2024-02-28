North Jersey traffic - maintenance, utility work, construction and sign work

Scheduled construction, utility work, road maintenance operations, sign work and guard rail repair will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; I-80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 4, 5, 15, 17, 20, 181 and the Bayonne Bridge. At the Prudential Center, the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus will take over the arena from Thursday through Sunday, followed by the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on Monday and a Devils home game on Tuesday. In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through March 1. The Fl!p Circus continues its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot through March 5.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 9W , utility work will close the northbound right lane near Demarest Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and Feb. 29. Construction will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

On Route 17 , construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 28 through March 1.

On Route 4 , road maintenance operations will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 1. Sign work will close the eastbound right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 29 and March 1.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through March 1. The lower level will be closed eastbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Feb. 28, and 11 p.m. March 1 to 8 a.m. March 2.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, continuously through 3 p.m. March 1.

On Route 1&9 , guard rail repairs will close the southbound right lane near Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 4.

The Flip Circus is in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza through March 5, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on weekends.

Essex County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close the entrance ramp from Watchung Street in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 to 5 a.m. Feb. 29; and the southbound ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. March 1; and up to four southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 1. Traffic shifts will close up to two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 147 in East Orange, 11 p.m. March 1 to 6 a.m. March 2.

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 and March 1; 11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. on March 2; and noon and 4 p.m. on March 3. The arena hosts the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on March 4, with four games starting at 1 p.m. Then the Devils return home to face the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. March 5.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge Newark will close up to two lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Feb. 29 through March 2.

Hudson County traffic

Construction on the Bayonne Bridge will close the right lane in both directions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28.

Utility work on Tonnelle Avenue will close the right lane in both directions near Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28; and the southbound left lane near County Avenue in Jersey City, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 29. Road maintenance operations on Truck Route 1&9 northbound near the Hackensack River Drawbridge will close the right lane, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 1.

Construction will close one lane in the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 1.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

Guard rail repairs on Route 15 northbound between Espanong Road and Blue Heron Drive in Jefferson will close the left lane, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

On Route 46, utility work will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and Main Street in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1; and the left lane in both directions between I-287 in Parsippany and Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 2.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane in both directions near exit 30 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 1.

Passaic County traffic

Sign work on Route 46 eastbound between the Garden State Parkway in Clifton to Fifth Street in Saddle Brook will close the right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28.

Construction on the Garden State Parkway northbound between exit 153A and exit 155B in Clifton, will close two lanes, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Feb. 29.

Construction on Route 20 in Paterson will close the right lane in both directions between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 1.

Sussex County

Construction on Woodport Road will close the left lane southbound near East Mountain Road in Sparta, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.

