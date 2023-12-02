North Jersey traffic - Mega Bash at Prudential Center; closures on I-80, I-287

The 97.9 FM Mega Bash comes to the Prudential Center tonight, the Jonas Brothers return to their home state for a two-night stand at the arena on Wednesday and Thursday and Bert Kreischer brings his comedy to the Rock on Friday.

At MetLife Stadium, the Jets face the Falcons on Sunday.

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstates 80 and 287; and State Routes 10, 20, 21 and 94.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Two lanes will be closed on Route 4 eastbound near Mackay Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. Dec. 2 to 7 a.m. Dec. 3.

Three lanes will be closed on the George Washington Bridge Upper Level eastbound, from 11 p.m. Dec. 2 to 8 a.m. Dec. 3.

The Jets return home to MetLife Stadium to play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Dec. 3, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.; and the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Dec. 10. The Giants are on home turf to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11.

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near exit 65 in Teterboro, 8 p.m. Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Dec. 6.

All lanes will be closed intermittently for utility work on Palisade Avenue northbound between Central Boulevard and Tom Hunter Road in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Two lanes will be closed for roadwork on Route 46 eastbound near Grand Avenue in Palisades Park, midnight to 6 a.m., Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

Music returns to the Prudential Center with Mega Bash 2023 by Alex Sensation presented by Mega 97.9 FM (with Ozuna, Young Miko, Yandel, Anitta, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Jey One, Chimbala, Angel Dior, Flow 28, Bulova, Yaisel LM, La Materialista, RKM & Ken-Y and El Rubio Acordeon) at 8 p.m. Dec. 2, and the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums One Night concert on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Then, Bert Kreischer brings comedy to the Rock with his Tops Off World Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Seton Hall basketball returns to the arena as the Pirates face Rutgers at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Up to two lanes will be closed on I-280 in both directions near exit 12, midnight to 6 a.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5; between exit 10 in Orange and exit 12 in East Orange, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 6 through Dec. 8; and between exit 11 and exit 10, from 9 p.m. Dec. 5 to 6 a.m. Dec. 6. Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

One lane will be closed on Route 21 between Chester Avenue in Newark and Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 1&9 northbound near I-78 in Newark, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

Morris County traffic

At least one lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 near exit 30 westbound, 11 p.m. Dec. 2 to 9 a.m. Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8. At least one lane will be closed eastbound near exit 30 and exit 34, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 eastbound between Peer Place and Franklin Avenue in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 6. The eastbound ramp to Dryden Way will be closed and detoured through Dec. 4.

The left lane will be closed southbound on I-287 near exit 52 in Riverdale and Pequannock, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 4.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

The right lane will be closed on Route 46 westbound near Riverview Drive in Totowa, midnight to 6 a.m., Dec. 6 through Dec. 8. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

All lanes will be closed intermittently for drainage improvements on Route 94 northbound near Stillwater Road in Fredon, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

