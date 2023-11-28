North Jersey traffic - NJ Devils host Islanders at Prudential Center

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstate 80 and U.S. highways 1&9 and 46.

The Devils will be at home at the Prudential Center on Tuesday. The arena will host Seton Hall basketball on Wednesday. Doja Cat will perform at the venue on Thursday. The Mega 97.9FM Mega Bash comes to the Rock on Saturday.

At MetLife Stadium, the NJSIAA Football State Championships will be on Tuesday and the Jets will play on Sunday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 17 northbound between Highland Cross in Rutherford and Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

Up to two lanes will be closed for road maintenance on Route 4 eastbound near Mackay Avenue in Paramus, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 27 through Nov. 30; from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 30 through Dec. 2; and from 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The left lane will be closed for construction on Route 208 southbound between Cedarhill and Russell avenues in Wyckoff, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 28; northbound, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30; and both directions from 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 1.

MetLife Stadium hosts NJSIAA Football State Championships on Nov. 28, with Red Bank Catholic vs. DePaul at 5 p.m. and Bergen Catholic vs Delbarton at 8. The Jets return home to play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Dec. 3, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

The New Jersey Turnpike inner roadway southbound will be closed for bridge work, deck work, sign work and street sweeping between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. The eastern spur northbound will be closed for milling and paving operations near exit 15E in Newark, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 to 4 a.m. on Nov. 29. The outer roadway southbound will be closed for bridge work, deck work, overhead sign repair and safety improvements, between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Two lanes will be closed for paving operations on Route 21 in both directions between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, from 8 p.m.. to 6 a.m,, Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. Two lanes will be closed for construction northbound near Chester Avenue in Newark, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

The right lane will be closed for roadwork on Route 1&9 northbound between McClellan Street and I-78 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

At the Prudential Center , the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. and the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Seton Hall basketball is back on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Northeastern. Then music returns to the arena with Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Mega Bash 2023 by Alex Sensation presented by Mega 97.9FM (with Ozuna, Young Miko, Yandel, Anitta, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Jey One, Chimbala, Angel Dior, Flow 28, Bulova, Yaisel LM, La Materialista, RKM & Ken-Y and El Rubio Acordeon) at 8 p.m. Dec. 2.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-280 in both directions between exit 11 and exit 10, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County

All lanes will be closed southbound and all lanes will be closed intermittently northbound for bridge work on the Pulaski Skyway on Nov. 28, from 2 to 4 a.m.

Morris County traffic

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 23 northbound between Cotluss Road in Riverdale and Boonton Avenue in Butler, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

The right lane will be closed on Route 46 westbound near I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. The right lane will be closed for construction in both directions near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29; and from 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 10 westbound between Manor Lane in Parsippany and S. Salem St in Randolph, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. One lane will be closed for construction on the eastbound ramp from Dryden Way in Hanover, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. The eastbound ramp to Dryden Way will be closed and detoured through Dec. 4.

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near exit 34, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Nov. 28; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1. At least one lane will be closed for roadwork in both directions near exit 30, from 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 28 through Nov. 30; and from 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The Route 124 eastbound ramp to South Street in Morristown will be closed and detoured, from 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Passaic County traffic

Up to two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 46 in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

The Fair Lawn Avenue bridge will remain closed between Second Street in Fair Lawn and Route 20 in Paterson for bridge replacement through Nov. 30.

Sussex County traffic

The right lane will be closed for gas main work on Route 206 northbound near Waterloo Road in Byram 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

All lanes will be closed for tree trimming on Route 94 southbound between West End Avenue in Newton and Willows Road in Fredon 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Devils host Islanders at Prudential Center