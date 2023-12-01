North Jersey traffic - NJ Devils play at Prudential Center; closures on 80, 1&9, 46

The Devils take on the Sharks at the Prudential Center Friday night, the 97.9FM Mega Bash comes to the Rock on Saturday, and the Jonas Brothers return to their home state for a two-night stand at the arena on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstate 80, and U.S. highways 1&9 and 46.

At MetLife Stadium, it's the Jets vs. the Falcons on Sunday, with parking lots opening early in the morning.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

The right lane will be closed on Route 4 in both directions between Zink Place and Yerger Road in Fair Lawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 1. Two lanes will be closed near Mackay Avenue in Paramus, westbound from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 1 and Dec. 2; and eastbound, 10 p.m. Dec. 2 to 7 a.m. Dec. 3.

Three lanes will be closed on the George Washington Bridge Upper Level eastbound, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

The Jets return home to MetLife Stadium to play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Dec. 3, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

Hockey is back at the Prudential Center as the New Jersey Devils play the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Then, music returns to the arena with Mega Bash 2023 by Alex Sensation presented by Mega 97.9FM (with Ozuna, Young Miko, Yandel, Anitta, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Jey One, Chimbala, Angel Dior, Flow 28, Bulova, Yaisel LM, La Materialista, RKM & Ken-Y and El Rubio Acordeon) at 8 p.m. Dec. 2, and the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums One Night concert on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The southbound New Jersey Turnpike inner roadway will be closed between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to 5 a.m. Dec. 2.

Two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 21 in both directions between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to 6 a.m. Dec. 2.

The left lane will be closed for roadwork on I-280 eastbound near exit 13 in Newark, 10 p.m. Dec. 1 to 6 a.m. Dec. 2. Up to two lanes will be closed in both directions between exit 11 and exit 10, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Dec. 2. Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County

The right lane will be closed for construction on Truck Route 1&9 and southbound near Tonnelle Circle, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Morris County traffic

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 23 northbound between Cotluss Road in Riverdale and Boonton Avenue in Butler, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 1.

The right lane will be closed on Route 46 westbound near I-80 in Denville, and between I-287 and Beverwyck Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The eastbound right lane will be closed near Sussex Street in Dover, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The left lane will be closed in both directions between I-80 in Parsippany and Plymouth Road in Fairfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to 6 a.m. Dec. 2.

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 10 westbound between Manor Lane in Parsippany and S. Salem St in Randolph, and eastbound near Whippany Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 1. One lane will be closed for construction on the eastbound ramp from Dryden Way in Hanover, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 1. The eastbound ramp to Dryden Way will be closed and detoured through Dec. 4.

The left lane will be closed on Route 15 in both directions between Taylor and Berkshire Valley roads in Jefferson, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1.

At least one lane will be closed on I-80 eastbound near exit 34, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Dec. 1, and Dec. 4 through Dec. 7. The right lane will be closed for roadwork westbound near exit 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1; and 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.

Up to two lanes will be closed for roadwork on I-287 northbound near exit 39 in Hanover, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to 5 a.m. Dec. 2.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, and two lanes will be closed between 19th Avenue and Park Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1.

The right lane will be closed on Route 46 westbound near the Garden State Parkway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 30. Up to two lanes will be closed in both directions between the Parkway and Route 20 in Clifton, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Dec. 2. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

Sussex County traffic

The right lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on High Street southbound near West End Avenue in Newton, 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to 5 a.m. Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - Devils at Prudential; closures on 80