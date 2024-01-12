North Jersey traffic - residual flooding; closures on GWB; Disney on Ice at Prudential

Flooding may continue to close lanes on Route 20 in Paterson.

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge, Interstate 80, and state routes 10 and 23.

At the Prudential Center, Disney on Ice continues its residency through Monday. Seton Hall basketball returns on Tuesday, the Devils play on Wednesday and Nate Bargatze performs Thursday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the southbound express lanes will be closed for construction, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 13.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , construction will close one lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 12; and two lanes on the upper level from 11 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Disney on Ice takes over the Prudential Center for five days, with performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 13; noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Jan. 15. Then, Seton Hall basketball is back as they take on. St. John's, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. The Devils play the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Nate Bargatze brings comedy to the Rock with his Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street and Greenwood Court in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12.

On Route 46, road maintenance operations will close the left lane in both directions near Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 6 a.m. Jan. 13.

Hudson County traffic

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On I-80, at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

Passaic County traffic

Flooding may continue to close lanes on Route 20 near Fifth Avenue in Paterson.

On Route 23 , the right lane will be closed in both directions between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12.

On Route 46 westbound, two lanes will be closed betweeen Route 20 and the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.

