North Jersey traffic - Roadwork on highways; Disney on Ice at Prudential

Flooding may continue to close lanes on Route 20 in Paterson and Route 46 in Wayne, as well as other areas of those towns, plus Little Falls, Lincoln Park and Hawthorne.

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 1&9 and 46; state routes 10, 20, 208, 7, 17 and 3; and Interstate 80.

At the Prudential Center, the Disney on Ice residency ends on Monday. Seton Hall basketball returns on Tuesday, the Devils play on Wednesday and Friday, and Nate Bargatze performs Thursday. Both Seton Hall and the Devils will have games on Saturday.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 46 eastbound, the right lane will be closed for construction near Central Avenue in South Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 15.

On Route 208 northbound, construction will close one lane on the ramp to southbound I-287 in Franklin Lakes, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

On Route 4 westbound, construction will close two lanes near Spring Valley Road in Paramus, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 15 through Jan. 18.

On Route 17 southbound, utility work will close the right lane near Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Passaic River flooding may continue to close lanes on roads in Fairfield.

Disney on Ice concludes its takeover of the Prudential Center with a performance at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. Then, Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates take on St. John's, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16. The Devils are at home to play the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Nate Bargatze brings comedy to the Rock with his Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Expect a double dose of congestion in the area on Jan. 20 with Seton Hall vs. Creighton at noon and Devils vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street in Livingston and Prospect Avenue in West Orange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 1&9 northbound, utility work will close all lanes intermittently near Delancey Street in Newark, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 7 southbound, roadwork will close all lanes intermittently near Newark-Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

Passaic River flooding may continue to cause problems in low-lying areas of Lincoln Park.

On I-80, at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

Passaic County traffic

Passaic River flooding may continue to close lanes on roadways in Paterson, Wayne, Little Falls and Hawthorne. Areas of concern are E. Holsman, Bergen, River, Bridge, Tyler, Arch, Temple, Watson, Hillman, N. First and Goodwin streets, Presidential and McLean boulevards, and Totowa, Fifth and Sixth avenues in Paterson; Hoffman Grove, Two Bridges, the Old Wayne area and Riverside Drive in Wayne; the recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne; William Street and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls.

On Route 20 , drainage improvements and utility work will close all lanes intermittently in both directions between 21st Avenue and 33rd Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 19.

On Route 46 westbound, construction will close one lane near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 to 11 a.m., on Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19; and two lanes will be closed betweeen Route 20 and the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.

On I-80 eastbound, roadwork will close up to two lanes between exit 54 in Totowa and exit 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 16 through Jan 18. At least one lane will be closed westbound near exit 54, 8 p.m. Jan. 18 to 6 a.m. Jan. 19.

On Route 23 , the northbound right lane will be closed near Paterson Hamburg Turpike, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 16 through Jan. 19.

On Route 3 westbound, construction will close the left lane near Grove Street in Clifton, 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18.

