North Jersey traffic - roadwork, utility work on GWB, 80, 46, 4, 17

Scheduled construction, roadwork, utility work, guard rail repairs, road maintenance operations, sign work and bridge work will cause daytime lane closures on the George Washington Bridge; I-80; U.S. highways 1&9, 9W and 46; and state routes 4, 5, 15, 17, 20 and 181.

At the Prudential Center, the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus will take over the arena from Thursday through Sunday, followed by the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on Monday, a Devils game on Tuesday and Seton Hall basketball on Wednesday.

In Jersey City, there will be closures on various roads through Friday. The Flip Circus continues its residency in the Garden State Plaza parking lot through Tuesday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 9W , utility work will close the northbound right lane near Demarest Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Construction will close the southbound right lane near Palisades Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

On Route 17 , construction will close the southbound right lane near Lake Street in Ramsey, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

On Route 4 , sign work will close the eastbound right lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 29 and March 1; and road maintenance operations will close two westbound lanes between River Road in Teaneck and Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 to 5 a.m. March 1.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge eastbound will close the right lane on the lower level, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on the upper level, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through March 1. The lower level will be closed eastbound 11 p.m. March 1 to 8 a.m. March 2.

Road maintenance operations on Route 5 eastbound will close the right lane between Broad Avenue in Ridgefield and Bluff Road in Fort Lee, continuously through 3 p.m. March 1.

On Route 1&9 , guard rail repairs will close the southbound right lane near Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Construction will close the roadway near Ridgefield Circle, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 4.

The Flip Circus is in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza through March 5, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on weekends.

Are you a collector? American Pickers' are coming to NJ, maybe you have their next pick

Essex County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway, construction will close the southbound ramp to exit 148 in Bloomfield, 10 p.m. Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. March 1; and up to four southbound lanes near the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 1. Traffic shifts will close up to two northbound lanes between exit 144 in Irvington and exit 147 in East Orange, 11 p.m. March 1 to 6 a.m. March 2.

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus takes over the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 and March 1; 11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. on March 2; and noon and 4 p.m. on March 3. The arena hosts the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Championships on March 4, with four games starting at 1 p.m. The Devils return home to play the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. March 5. Seton Hall basketball is back as the Pirates face Villanova at 6:30 p.m. March 6.

Roadwork on I-280 westbound near the Stickel Drawbridge Newark will close up to two lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 2.

Hudson County traffic

Road maintenance operations on Truck Route 1&9 northbound near the Hackensack River Drawbridge will close the right lane, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1. Utility work on Tonnelle Avenue will close the southbound left lane near County Avenue in Jersey City, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 2.

Construction will close one lane in the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound 11 p.m. Feb. 29 to 5 a.m. March 1.

In Jersey City, portions of Communipaw, Newark and St. Pauls avenues; Fifth, Grand, South and Montgomery streets; and Marin Boulevard will have closures through March 1.

Morris County traffic

On Route 46, road maintenance operations will close the westbound left lane near I-287 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29. Construction will close the left lane in both directions between I-80 in Parsippany and Hook Mountain Road in Montville, 8 p.m. Feb. 29 to 6 a.m. March 1. Utility work will close the right lane in both directions between Main Street in Rockaway and Main Street in Denville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1; and the left lane in both directions between I-287 in Parsippany and Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 2.

Roadwork on I-80 will close the left lane in both directions near exit 30 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1.

Passaic County traffic

Construction on Route 20 in Paterson will close the right lane in both directions between 21st and Vreeland avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 29 and March 1.

Sussex County

Bridge work on Route 15 will close the left lane in both directions near Blue Heron Drive in Sparta, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 29.

Construction on Woodport Road will close the left lane southbound near East Mountain Road in Sparta, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic - closures on routes 80, 1&9, 9W, 46, 4