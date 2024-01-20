North Jersey traffic: Seton Hall, Devils in Newark; residual weather issues

Friday's anticipated weather conditions led to commercial vehicle bans on interstates 78, 80, 280 and 287. Such restrictions apply to tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511 to find the current status of speed restrictions.

Both Seton Hall and the Devils will have games at the Prudential Center on Saturday; Seton Hall plays again at the arena on Wednesday; and then Monster Jam starts a three-day run at the Rock on Friday.

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. highways 1&9, 22 and 46; and state routes 3, 10, 20 and 139.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Bergen County traffic

Weather conditions may cause a full commercial vehicle ban on I-287 in both directions, between New York State and Edison, and on the entirety of I-80 in New Jersey.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , construction will close the exit 16W ramp in East Rutherford, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 21. Between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the northbound express lanes will be closed 9 p.m. Jan. 22 to 4 a.m. Jan. 23, and the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Construction and guard rail repairs will close the express lanes southbound between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, two lanes will be closed between exit 157 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Jan. 22 to Jan. 24.

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 22 through Jan. 26.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Weather conditions may cause a full commercial vehicle ban on the entirety of I-280 , on the entirety of I-80 in New Jersey, and on I-78 between Newark and the Pennsylvania state line.

Speed restrictions of 45 miles per hour may be in effect for weather conditions and salting operations on the New Jersey Turnpike extension in both directions between exit 14 in Newark and the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City.

At the Prudential Center , expect a double dose of congestion on Jan. 20 with Seton Hall vs. Creighton at noon and Devils vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. The Devils remain at home to play the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. The Seton Hall Pirates take on Providence at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Then, motorsports take over the arena with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

On Route 1&9 northbound, the left lane will be closed for drainage improvements between Wilson Avenue and the Pulaski Skyway, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22. On Truck Route 1&9 , bridge work will close the left lane in both directions between Doremus Avenue in Newark and Central Avenue in Kearny, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

On Route 22 , road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 24, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 27.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 10 eastbound, drainage improvements will close the right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 22 through Jan. 26.

Hudson County traffic

Weather conditions may cause a full commercial vehicle ban on the entirety of I-280 .

Speed restrictions of 45 miles per hour may be in effect for weather conditions and salting operations on the New Jersey Turnpike extension in both directions between exit 14 in Newark and the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City.

On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 22 to Jan. 26.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

Weather conditions may cause a full commercial vehicle ban on I-287 in both directions, between New York State and Edison, on the entirety of I-280 , and on the entirety of I-80 in New Jersey.

On Route 46, construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 22 through Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

Weather conditions may cause a full commercial vehicle ban on I-287 in both directions, between New York State and Edison, and on the entirety of I-80 in New Jersey.

On Route 3 westbound, construction will close the left lane near Grove Street in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

On Route 20, construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 22 through Jan. 26.

