North Jersey traffic: Seton Hall hoops in Newark; construction on major highways, GWB

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; U.S. highways 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 10, 15, 20 and 139.

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; U.S. highways 9W, 22 and 46; and state routes 10, 15, 20 and 139.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 , between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the local lanes will be closed, 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to 4 a.m. Jan. 25. Construction and guard rail repairs will close the express lanes southbound between exit 72A in Fort Lee and exit 70B in Teaneck, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , one lane will be closed on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Jan. 26. The lower level will be closed entirely, 9 p.m. Jan. 24 to 5 a.m. Jan. 25. Three lanes will be closed on the upper level, 10 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26, and 11 p.m. Jan. 26 to 8 a.m. Jan. 27.

Utility work on Route 9W southbound will close the right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 22 , road maintenance operations and utility work will close one lane near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

At the Prudential Center , the Seton Hall Pirates take on Providence in college hoops action at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Then, motorsports take over the arena with the Monster Jam at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27, and at 1 p.m. Jan. 28.

On I-78 eastbound, the right local lane will be closed for construction exit 56 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 25.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, construction and steel repairs will close up to three lanes at the Essex Toll Plaza from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 27.

On Route 1&9 southbound, the right lane will be closed for construction near Delancey Street in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 2 a.m. Jan. 26.

On Route 10 , road maintenance operations will close one lane in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26. Drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane near Walnut Street in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 9 p.m. Jan. 26 through 4 a.m. Jan. 27.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 139 eastbound, line striping will close the right lane on the upper roadway between Summit and Jersey avenues in Jersey City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Jan. 26.

Construction on the Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will close one lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 26.

On the Pulaski Skyway , bridge inspection will close the right lane in both directions between Broadway and Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City, midnight to 5 a.m., Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 15 , the left lane will be closed in both directions near Weldon Road in Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

On Route 206 , construction will close the left lane in both directions near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to 5 a.m. Jan. 25.

On Route 46 , utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Willow Grove Street in Washington Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Construction and utility work will close the right lane in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26.

On Route 10 , road maintenance operations will close one lane in both directions between Manor Lane in Parsippany and Harvest Lane in Livingston, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 26.

On I-287 southbound, roadwork will close the deceleration lane near exit 30 in Harding, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 to 6 a.m. Jan. 26.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20 , construction will close the right lane in both directions between Crooks Avenue in Clifton and E. 24th Street in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 26. Two lanes will be closed northbound near Lexington Avenue in Paterson, 8 p.m. Jan. 24 to 2 a.m. Jan. 25.

On I-80 westbound, the right lane will be closed for roadwork between exits 60 and 58 in Paterson, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 27.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Basketball in Newark