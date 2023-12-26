North Jersey traffic: Travis Scott, Devils, boxing at Prudential; Giants at MetLife

Travis Scott brings music back to the Prudential Center on Tuesday, the Devils are home at the Rock on Wednesday and then boxing comes to the arena with Brick City Friday Night Fights. The Giants are home at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, with parking lots opening early in the morning. Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

At MetLife Stadium , the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Dec. 31, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

Music returns to the Prudential Center with Travis Scott's Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 26. The Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Rock at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. The arena will host Brick City Friday Night Fights at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Salim Larbi in the main event.

Hudson County traffic

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 10 eastbound, a moving operation and utility work will close the right lane near Harrison Avenue in Morris Plains, noon to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Travis Scott, Devils at Prudential