North Jersey traffic: Watch for slick roads with snow, rain in forecast

With rain and snow in the forecast, be ready for wet and slippery road conditions. In addition, scheduled daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on U.S. Highways 9W and 46; State Routes 7, 20 and 10; and Interstate 80 this week.

On Saturday, the Prudential Center hosts Seton Hall basketball in the afternoon and the Devils in the evening, so be prepared for extra congestion in the area. Montclair State University will hold its winter commencement at the arena on Monday. Then, Disney on Ice begins a five-day run at the venue on Thursday.

The Giants are at home at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with parking lots opening in the late morning.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

On the George Washington Bridge eastbound, two lanes will be closed on the upper level from 11 p.m. Jan. 6 to 8 a.m. Jan. 7.

At MetLife Stadium , the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 7, with parking lots opening at 11:25 a.m.

On Route 46 , construction will close the eastbound right lane near Central Avenue in Teterboro, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8.

On Route 3 , in both directions, construction will close the ramp to and from New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 8 through Jan. 12.

On Sylvan Avenue (Route 9W), utility work will close the southbound right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Jan. 9.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the northbound express lanes will be closed for sign structure installation, 9 p.m. Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. Jan. 10; the northbound local lanes will be closed for sign work, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12; and the southbound express lanes will be closed for construction, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 13.

On Route 17 , the left lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Summit Avenue in Hackensack and Route 4 in Paramus, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Jan. 6, expect a double dose of traffic around the Prudential Center as the Seton Hall Pirates take on Marquette in basketball at noon and the Devils battle the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Montclair State University will hold its winter commencement at the arena at 10 a.m. Jan. 8, with doors opening at 8. Then, Disney on Ice takes over the venue for five days, with performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 13; noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Jan. 15.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street and Greenwood Court in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs and street sweeping will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12.

On Route 1&9, sign work will close the right express lane northbound near Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

Hudson County traffic

On Belleville Turnpike (Route 7), the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City will be closed and detoured northbound, through 9 p.m. Jan. 7.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 46 , the right lane will be closed in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8. The westbound right lane will be closed near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

On I-80 westbound, the left lane will be closed between exit 25 in Mount Olive and exit 19 in Allamuchy, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

On Route 10, drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane between Arrowgate Drive in Randolph and the Ledgewood Traffic Circle in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20, the right lane will be closed in both directions between Route 46 in Clifton and E. 24th St. in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8; and between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m.. to 3 p.m., Jan. 8 through Jan. 12.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey traffic: Slick roads; SHU, Devils at Prudential