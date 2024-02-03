North Jersey veteran saves nearly-frozen cat from Harriman State Park

Just days after becoming the first person with pulmonary fibrosis to make it to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Adam Faatz was working as an endangered species specialist when he came across an animal in need.

Faatz, a Hawthorne native now living in Highland Lakes, and his team were approached last month by Sawyer, a 2-year-old cat, while documenting raptor nests in Harriman State Park in New York. Temperatures had plunged below 20 degrees, and Sawyer was thin, weak and nearly frozen.

"He just laid there and was super easy to scoop up," said Faatz, a military veteran. "Sawyer immediately started purring and meowing. Mostly his cuteness got me, made me want to help. I couldn't morally leave him to die and become eagle food."

Photos of Sawyer, a two-year-old cat that was rescued from Harriman State Park in New York.

Faatz made the three-mile hike back to his car with Sawyer wrapped in his jacket. He then took the cat to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, where it was determined that Sawyer was FIV positive and suffering from the effects of malnutrition.

Sawyer is being nursed back to health by medical staff at the animal rescue, and is currently up for adoption. The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge is also accepting donations to go toward his medical care.

"I was inspired to help Sawyer honestly just because it felt like the right thing to do," Faatz said. "I refused to let him freeze to death, or slowly suffer. I knew he had a chance. Because he was looking at me, meowing, and I could just see he had a fight in him. I'm not a religious man, but something or someone put him in those woods for me to find him."

