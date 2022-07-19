North Kansas City officer’s death a reminder of risks police take every day on the job

North Kansas City Police Department
The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·2 min read

A police officer barely two years on the force is shot dead during a traffic stop. The suspected triggerman is in custody after surrendering to law enforcement officials in Kansas City. And we’re left to ponder how a traffic violation could turn deadly.

Daniel Vasquez deserved a better fate. On Tuesday, a gunman took the life of the North Kansas City police officer. The suspected gunman turned himself in to the Kansas City Police Department.

Vasquez died Tuesday afternoon. His body was taken the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday evening, law enforcement officials said.

We must honor this fallen officer. His sacrifice and service to the North Kansas City community can never be in vain.

Vasquez was the first North Kansas City Police Department officer to die in the line of duty, Police Chief Kevin Freeman said. He was was shot after trying to pull over a driver for expired temporary tags on a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting. Details of what led to the tragedy are still hard to come by. The suspect is in custody on an investigative hold as homicide detectives and crime scene investors were still processing the scene Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A criminal complaint, if applicable, would likely be presented to the Clay County prosecutor’s office for consideration, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department wrote in an email.

“It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City,” North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said Tuesday.

A donation fund in Vasquez’s honor was set up by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50.

In the days following this unspeakable tragedy, we’ll learn more about Vasquez and the violent end to his life. His premature death is a reminder that police officers risk their lives each day to protect and serve their communities. Few of us ever encounter the dangers they face as part of their profession.

By doing his job, Vasquez paid the ultimate sacrifice. Words of condolences couldn’t possibly ease his family’s pain. They will need comfort and grace during the trying times ahead, as will Vasquez’s fellow officers. But the North Kansas City police officer must never be forgotten.

