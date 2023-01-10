North Kesteven solar farm could power 180,000 homes, say firms

Energy companies have announced plans for a huge solar farm in Lincolnshire which could power 180,000 homes.

Developers said Springwell Solar Farm would generate up to 800MW of energy a year, 11 times more than the largest currently operating in the UK.

The 1,400-hectare site between Lincoln and Sleaford would be 10 times bigger than London's Hyde Park.

EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy hope the solar farm will be up and running by 2030.

They will launch a public consultation on their proposals on 24 January.

Jolyon Orchard, chief executive of Luminous Energy, said the plans were "a real opportunity to help the UK transition to net-zero" by generating enough renewable energy to power more than half the homes in the Lincolnshire County Council area.

The UK's largest operational solar farm, Shotwick Solar Park in Flintshire, can generate up to 72MW of energy a year.

Plans for a 350MW solar farm on the border of Lincolnshire and Rutland have prompted opposition from local residents and are currently being reviewed by the Planning Inspectorate.

'Local views vital'

The six-week consultation period on Springwell Solar Farm will include a series of exhibitions allowing members of the public to view the plans and give feedback.

Ben Fawcett, head of solar at EDF Renewables UK, said: "We are currently at a very early stage on Springwell, with local views vital to helping us develop our plans. We encourage everyone to get involved in the upcoming consultation to find out more about Springwell and let us know their thoughts."

The firms said they did not expect to use the entire 1,400-hectare site, on land owned mostly by the Blankney Estate, for generating and storing energy and would also be "looking at opportunities for boosting biodiversity".

The public consultation sessions take place at Blankney Old School House on 31 January, Scopwick Village Hall on 1 February, Ashby de la Launde Village Hall on 3 February and Metheringham Village Hall on 4 February.

