North Kingstown girl reported missing found 'in good health'

A 12-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found "in good health," according to the North Kingstown police.

The police were contacted at about 10 a.m. after she was seen at a shopping plaza on Post Road, according to Police Capt. John Urban.

"Mia was located and found to be in good health. She was united with her mother!," the police said in a press release Thursday morning.

"The police department would like to thank the public for their tips which led to the safe return of Mia," the police said.

The police put information on Facebook Wednesday asking anyone who saw the girl to contact 911 immediately.

She was reported missing after leaving her home around 3:30 p.m., and her bicycle was found a short time later.

Police officers, firefighters, retired firefighters and members of the public searched for her through the night, Urban said. The girl told the police she had gone into an open business Wednesday and stayed inside through the night.

It was a retired school department employee who spotted the girl Friday morning, according to Urban.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Missing North Kingstown girl found 'in good health'