Police release name of motorcyclist who died in collision with 18-wheel truck in Warwick

A North Kingstown man died after the motorcycle he was operating collided with an 18-wheel tractor-trailer in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Warwick police.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash reported in Rhode Island this week.

The motorcyclist was identified Thursday as Christopher Reddick, 53.

The crash happened on Quaker Lane (Route 2) and was reported to the police via a 911 call at 1:11 a.m., Warwick Police Capt. Robert Hart said.

The police are still investigating, but it appears that the motorcycle collided with the rear of the vehicle after the truck had turned right onto Quaker Lane from a parking lot, according to the police.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Reddick, who was not wearing a helmet, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died, the police said.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

On Tuesday night, a 32-year-old Westerly man died in a motorcycle crash on Weekapaug Road.

