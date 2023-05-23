North Kingstown man sentenced for participation in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

A North Kingstown man who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot must serve two months in prison.

Washington D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden gave Bernard J. Sirr two months of prison, followed by six months of home detention, and then another six months of less-restrictive supervised release, according to court records.

Proud Boy meetings and falsehoods created 'distorted mindset' for RI Jan. 6 rioter

Bernard Sirr

During Sirr's sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning, McFadden also ordered Sirr to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He allowed the 47-year-old to remain free on personal recognizance before he surrenders himself for his prison term.

Sirr, wearing a baseball cap, is seen at right in a screenshot taken from Government’s Sentencing Exhibit 1. According to prosecutors, Sirr joined the other rioters pushing against the police in an attempt to get into the U.S. Capitol.

Citing his remorsefulness prior to the hearing, Sirr's lawyers had proposed that the court sentence him to probation, community service and restitution.

CCTV footage of the Jan. 6 riot shows Bernard Sirr (circled) as he entered the tunnel leading to the U.S. Capitol from its Lower West Terrace at 3:08 p.m.

Federal prosecutors had accused Sirr of participating in the riot as a member of the Proud Boys extremist group and had asked McFadden to send Sirr to prison for 10 months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bernard Sirr, Jan. 6 rioter, gets two months in prison