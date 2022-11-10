North Kingstown police search for missing 12-year-old girl

The police in North Kingstown are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The police are asking anyone who sees the girl to call 911 immediately.

Her name is Mia. She is about 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, wears glasses, has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple hoodie and dark gray pants with a white stripe.

She left her home on Iron Terrace at about 3:30 p.m., and her bicycle was found a short time later in the 900 block of Stony Lane, according to the police. At about 4:45 p.m., a witness saw a person matching Mia's description walking near Devils Foot Road at School Street.

