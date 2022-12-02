North Kitsap man under investigation for fatal July shooting dies, no foul play suspected

A North Kitsap man who in July shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a campsite outside of Port Ludlow, but was free as authorities weighed whether he acted in self-defense, died late last month during what appears to have been a medical crisis.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were called Nov. 22 to a residence on Nesika Bay Road, near Suquamish, after a woman found Jason B. Thesenvitz, 40, unresponsive on the floor. Deputies found no signs of foul play, office spokesman Lt. Ken Dickinson said.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, Dickinson said, and reports from the scene indicate Thesenvitz had a “medical issue.”

Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis said the office is waiting for the results of blood tests before determining the cause and manner of death.

Thesenvitz’s death was first reported Wednesday by the Port Townsend Leader.

Thesenvitz had called 911 at about 3:40 a.m. on July 27 from Sandy Shore Lake in Jefferson County to say he had shot a man. The area was open to the public but closed to overnight camping.

At the scene, Jefferson County deputies found the body of David Mark Andrew Moore, 38, of Port Hadlock.

Investigators believe during the evening hours, while Thesenvitz was camping at the lake, Moore’s girlfriend arrived to swim. She and Thesenvitz had a conversation and exchanged phone numbers.

In a statement to investigators, Thesenvitz said nothing else occurred.

“He sent a text to her saying nice to meet you that went unreplied,” Jefferson County Detective Sgt. Brett Anglin said. “From his point of view that was the end of the contact.”

After leaving the campsite, the woman told Moore of meeting Thesenvitz, Anglin said.

In the early morning hours, Moore went to the campsite, drunk and armed with an unloaded shotgun.

Investigators determined Moore was likely motivated by jealousy to confront Thesenvitz.

“At this point there is no other plausible reason I can come up with,” Anglin said.

In his statements to investigators, Thesenvitz said a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed and shined his headlights on the campsite. A man then exited the vehicle with the shotgun, made a statement to the effect of “You really f— up,” and ordered Thesenvitz to drop his phone, Anglin said of Thesenvitz's statement.

Thesenvitz told investigators he dropped his phone, drew a pistol and fired several shots.

Investigators inspecting the shotgun found that a bullet from Thesenvitz’s gun had struck the trigger guard of Moore’s shotgun, which Anglin said indicated Moore had been pointing the shotgun at the time he was shot.

Both men had been drinking and Anglin said Moore was too intoxicated to legally drive.

Further, Anglin said Thesenvitz appeared to be in poor health from a back injury.

“It was obvious he was dealing with that,” Anglin said. “I doubt he had the ability to physically defend himself. He had difficulty just walking.”

Anglin called it a tragic loss for Moore’s loved ones — he had two minor children — and that alcohol played a “significant role” in the deadly shooting.

Jefferson County Prosecutor James Kennedy said his office will complete its review of the case but heard from sheriff’s office investigators that they believed the shooting was justified.

“We are inclined to agree with their analysis that it was a case of self-defense,” Kennedy said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: NK man under probe for fatal shooting dies; no foul play suspected