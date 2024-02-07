North Kitsap school board considering paid leave for superintendent amid sign investigation

Laurynn Evans

North Kitsap's school board will consider putting Superintendent Laurynn Evans on paid administrative leave during Thursday's regular meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the district office in Poulsbo.

Evans was named as the suspect in a Jan. 26 theft involving signs opposed to the district's $242 million bond, which is on the ballot for the Feb. 13 election. Evans denied being involved with the theft when questioned by Kitsap County sheriff's deputies and claimed that those who had made the report were trying to frame her.

Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright told the Kitsap Sun on Monday that the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

North Kitsap School District spokesperson Jenn Markaryan confirmed that the board's five directors must vote in order to place Evans on leave. It is unknown whether Evans plans to attend Thursday's meeting. The agenda does include a scheduled superintendent's report following public comment.

North Kitsap's board met for nearly two hours in executive session Tuesday to discuss the employment of a public employee. Executive session discussion is closed to the public and no action was taken afterward.

